Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Euler Motors Closes Series C Funding Round, Raises Additional INR 200 Crore It will fuel the company's strategic initiatives aimed at driving product development, bringing new variants, enhancing technological capabilities, and accelerating R&D efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saurav Kumar, CEO, and Founder, Euler Motors

Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicles manufacturer has announced the successful closure of its Series C funding round, raising an additional INR 200 crore.

Internal investors including British International Investment, the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, Blume Venture and new investor Piramal Alternatives India Access Fund led this round's fresh infusion of funds. The company has raised INR 570 crores in total from investors in Series C.

In FY24, the company sold 3,700 vehicles and expanded its presence from five to 22 cities, establishing a strong foothold in the market. Euler Motors will utilize the fresh infusion of capital to further scale its pan-India presence and servicing infrastructure and establish a presence in over 40 cities by FY 25.

Additionally, it will fuel the company's strategic initiatives aimed at driving product development, bringing new variants, enhancing technological capabilities, and accelerating R&D efforts.

Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors said, "We welcome the support of both existing and new investors. Our aim is to establish Euler Motors as India's No. 1 electric commercial vehicle brand with our powerful products and best-in-class services. Over the past three years, we've demonstrated impressive growth, gained the confidence of customers, and created a heightened demand for our products. This fresh capital injection, coupled with the trust of our investors, will propel us towards our goal of double-digit market share. With this momentum, we're ready to accelerate our growth trajectory and lead the transition to commercial EVs in India."

Meanwhile, Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives said that this is the first direct co-investment from the recently launched Piramal Alternatives India Access Fund (Fund of Funds); which enables investor access to a well-diversified portfolio of both best-in-class Funds as well as specially curated co investments across the high growth Indian private equity and late stage venture capital space.

"We are pleased to participate alongside other marquee investors in furthering Euler Motors' leadership position within its target market segment. We remain enthused both by the wider EV category itself as well as our chosen sub segment in terms of last mile mobility within the commercial / logistics category and Euler Motor's relative positioning on the back of its strong technology and R&D capability," Kikani added.

Abhinav Sinha, Managing Director and Head of Technology and Telecoms at British International Investment said, "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Euler Motors to drive forward the advancement of commercial cargo electric vehicles in India. This sector of commercial cargo transportation carries considerable significance, not only in terms of job creation but also in terms of reducing emissions and supporting India's clean energy transition. As the UK's DFI, it aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives to foster sustainable, and inclusive economic growth."

Euler Motors' remarkable growth trajectory and steadfast commitment to serving the Indian market's needs have solidified its position as a leader in the commercial electric vehicle landscape.

Till now, Euler Motors has successfully raised an amount of INR 770 crores.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Remembering the Ice Cream Man: Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath

In 1984, he opened his first Naturals Ice Cream store in Mumbai's Juhu with just four staff and 10 flavors

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

The Hosted Home Providers: The Quorum

Today, The Quorum is available in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

KITES Senior Care and Columbia Pacific Communities Plan Merger to Revolutionise Senior Care in India

CPC and the Bengaluru-based elderly care startup will invest in expanding capacity, aiming to add approximately 2,000 more senior living and assisted living units over the next 2 years.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Culture

How To Keep an Entrepreneurial Spirit Alive in Your Small Business

These three tips will help you keep the spark for entrepreneurship that leads to long-term business success

By Michelle Van Slyke