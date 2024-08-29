The new SCV will be designed to meet the growing demand for cost-effective, and high-performance inter-and intra-city transportation solutions.

Euler Motors is planning to roll-out its first 4-wheeler that will offer more than 1000 kgs payload as the company forays into the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) segment.

The vehicle will offer a long driving range, high payload capacity, thoughtful design ergonomics to enhance the driving experience, and enhanced real-time fleet management – all critical in the segment that largely caters to industries such as logistics, FMCG, beverages, dairy, paint, lubricants among others.

Estimated to achieve a market value of INR 34,900 crore in India by FY2027, the SCV segment is currently dominated by ICE vehicles. While EVs may comprise a smaller share, they are poised to grow the fastest. With EVs, customers can expect significant cost savings and achieve price parity with traditional fuel vehicles, making them a compelling choice for businesses aiming to improve their operational efficiency and sustainability.

"Commercial electric vehicles must cater to the needs of various industries, accommodating diverse volumes, payloads, and ranges. Our vision is to develop vehicles that seamlessly integrate into all industry verticals. ," said Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors.

"Our study of retail and institutional customers in the SCV segment reveals that a significant number are eager to switch to or purchase EVs that deliver high performance, extended range, and advanced features to elevate the driving experience and optimize fleet management. This new 4W vehicle is a milestone, as it will meet all these criteria, making it the perfect, trustworthy companion for both long and short cargo transportation journeys," he added.