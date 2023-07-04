The funds will be primarily utilized to bolster the company's working capital needs, including the creation of a robust sales and distribution network

EV startup Vegh, has secured $5 million in a strategic pre-Series round of investment. The funding comes from an undisclosed investor and claims to mark a significant milestone in Vegh's ongoing $50 million pre-Series fundraising round. The funds will be primarily utilized to bolster the company's working capital needs, including the creation of a robust sales and distribution network, the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities for EV parts, and further investment in research and development (R& D) initiatives.

"We are thrilled to secure this investment in our pre-series round, which reflects the confidence and support we have garnered from our investors. The funds will be instrumental in driving Vegh's expansion plans, strengthening our sales and service network, and establishing Vegh as an EV brand in India," said Sumeet Gupta, founder and managing director.

The company has outlined its strategic plan to strengthen sales infrastructure nationwide while also expanding the production capacity of its renowned electric scooter series, the Vegh S60, in addition to introducing two highly anticipated high-speed scooter models in the coming months. Vegh has also claimed that it has been gaining significant traction in the EV market due to its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable transportation solutions.

"We are committed to our Make in India vision and are excited about the future of electric mobility. In the first phase of its expansion strategy, we aim to penetrate to 12 states with robust sales and service networks," said Pragya Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Vegh.

Founded in 2021 by Sumeet Gupta, Pragya Goyal, Kamalchand Bothra, Ashkaran Bothra and Namrata Gupta, Vegh is driven by its mission to create a sustainable mobility ecosystem.