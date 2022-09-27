Eve Air Mobility Ties Up With Fly Blade India To Bring Air Taxis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eve Air Mobility (EAM), an arm of Brazilian aerospace major Embraer, has reportedly tied up with Fly Blade India, a Gurugram-based firm, to bring air taxis to the country within next five years.

As per TOI report, the urban air mobility player has agreed up to 2 lakh flying hours annually with Fly Blade. It means it will deploys 200 air taxis that have a list price of $3 million apiece and each one of them will fly for 1000 hours every year

United airlines has invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seated electric aircrafts expected to start delivery in 2026. "This marks another significant investment from United in flying taxis or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOLs), which has the potential to revolutionize the commuter experience in cities around the world," said the company in a statement.

"Initially ou eVTOL will be piloted, with a seating capacity for four passengers and cargo space, a must for airport service. They will weigh about 2.5 to 3 tonnes in which batteries will account for a quarter of this weight, it will have a maximum take-off weight equivalent to a chopper and have a flying range of 100 km," said Andre Duarte Stein, co-CEO, EAM, in a statement while interacting with TOI. He also termed India as a country which is most relevant for urban air mobility and said that EAM plans to launch six-seater automated air taxis that will run without a pilot, in the second stage of development.

"We expect Eve air taxis to start flying commercially by 2026 and India will be among the first countries to get them. We are very proud to bring this service to India in 2026 or shortly thereafter and our groundwork for creating the infra will begin immediately," said Fly Blade India MD Amit Dutta, in a statement.