Role models often surround us in everyday life—mothers, grandmothers, and friends. Empowering women through self-care, financial independence, and personal health strengthens them for both themselves and others.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For centuries, women have faced systemic societal constraints, limiting their rights, opportunities, and independence. From limited access to education to being excluded from decision-making processes, the struggles faced by women in the past were not only personal but systemic. Historically confined to domestic roles and excluded from decision-making, women have shown resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.

Today, women's empowerment is crucial for a more just society, focusing on enabling women to make choices that shape their lives. Empowerment must be fostered through supportive environments that allow women to voice their aspirations and break free from societal norms.

"Women have the power to lift each other up, and the greatest gift we can give is to help another woman shine. True courage isn't in fame or success alone; it's in every woman's determination to define her own path, and we must respect and celebrate that," said former Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Beyond Barriers 2024 event in Delhi.

Her words resonate deeply in today's context, where women are no longer just passive recipients of help but are actively contributing to each other's success. Financial independence plays a key role in this transformation.

Financial Independence: A Cornerstone of Empowerment

Financial independence remains a major challenge for women, with many still economically dependent on men. Achieving financial independence empowers women to make decisions that impact their lives, families, and communities. It's not just about earning money, but controlling it, investing in personal growth, and contributing meaningfully to society.

Smriti Irani emphasised, "We need to teach young women to value self-care, to invest in their own independence and well-being—not just for themselves, but to make them stronger for others. Financial independence and personal health should not be seen as selfish but as ways for women to have greater stability and security." These words underscore the importance of self-care in building a sustainable and fulfilling life, which ultimately supports the empowerment process.

Women's financial independence is also intricately linked with the value placed on self-care. As Smriti Irani points out, the strength that women possess lies not just in their capacity to nurture others but also in their ability to nurture themselves. Empowered women understand that their own well-being and financial stability are essential in ensuring they can continue to contribute positively to their communities.

Smriti Irani emphasises the importance of finding role models in everyday figures like mothers and friends, highlighting their strength in balancing ambition with care. She advocates empowering women in science to commercialise innovations and lead entrepreneurial ventures.

Overcoming Challenges

To overcome the barriers to empowerment, a comprehensive approach is needed. Financial independence and self-care must be fostered through accessible resources, mentorship, and support.

As Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Founder of Yuukke, highlights, "Despite their talent and creativity, women entrepreneurs face major challenges, such as lack of funding and support. Globally, over 1 billion women don't have access to financial services, and women-owned businesses face a USD 300 billion funding gap."

This funding gap has hindered many women from turning innovative ideas into successful businesses. Governments and institutions must create policies to ensure equal access to capital, markets, and education.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank, stated, "At Federal Bank, we believe in removing those barriers by offering financial products tailored to women-led enterprises. By providing more accessible funding solutions, we not only help businesses grow but also drive economic progress. Women-led businesses are poised to transform our economy, and it's time we actively support them."

Government Initiatives to Empower Women

The Indian government has introduced several initiatives to promote women's empowerment, focusing on financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and skill development. Programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao aim to improve girls' education and welfare, while schemes such as Mudra Yojana provide women entrepreneurs with microfinance opportunities. Additionally, initiatives like Mahila E-Haat and Stand-Up India empower women by facilitating online marketing platforms and financial support for startups.

In the technology sector, Digital India has opened avenues for women to access training and digital tools, encouraging participation in STEM fields. These policies underscore a commitment to breaking down barriers and enabling women to realise their potential.

The Path Forward

True empowerment goes beyond financial independence and self-care; it requires dismantling the structural barriers that have historically limited women's opportunities.

As Smriti Irani emphasised, "Women in business bring a unique perspective that's good for everyone. When women lead, they prioritise things like sustainability, education, and community health." The success of women is not just a victory for them but for society as a whole. As we continue to invest in women, we are not only investing in individuals but in the future of our communities and economies.

With a combination of financial support, mentorship, and inclusive policies, the vision of a sustainable and equitable future led by empowered women is within reach.

As Irani concluded, "We need to make space for every woman to shine," reminding us that a collective commitment to women's progress is a commitment to a brighter future for all.