Exicom Launches India's Fastest DC Charger Designed for the challenging Indian environment, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers function effectively in cold, hot temperatures and salt environments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

Exicom an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and Critical Power solutions provider has launched India's fastest DC Chargers up to 400kW. The newly launched Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers are bundled with a range of advanced features.

These chargers are equipped with advanced AI-driven remote management system, high operational efficiency, integrated ambient lighting, and many features focusing on improving customer charging experience which is often overlooked and is the biggest concern for first time users. Harmony g1.5 is available in three frame sizes, and its modular construction offers power outputs from 60 kW to 400 kW.

Exicom introduces its upgraded line of DC chargers with a focus on user-centric design and functionality, emphasizing an enhanced user experience. Cable management system makes it easier to handle heavy charging guns while integrated ambient lighting helps to light up dark places and show status from a greater distance. Harmony g1.5 chargers are designed in compliance with PAS standards, allowing physically disabled individuals to easily use and operate the chargers.

As previous generation, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers are also specifically designed for India's tough climate and electrical conditions, which makes it resilient to hot, cold temperatures and commonly occurring grid fluctuations.

Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers' efficiency, surpassing 95 per cent and power levels to power wide range of vehicles from lightweight cars to heavy-duty buses, underscores its versatility. Featuring an advanced AI driven Remote Management System(RMS), this innovation enables predictive maintenance, significantly enhancing uptime for Charge Point Operators (CPOs) resulting in enhanced reliability for end users Additionally, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Charger includes variants designed specifically for destination charging, catering to diverse environments such as malls, city infrastructure, and office complexes.

Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom said, "Our commitment to building exceptional products and driving tech innovation stems from our dedication to solving real customer problems. As we continue to offer these innovations in India and drive our international expansion, our primary focus remains on creating a seamless, frictionless experience for users and infrastructure owners alike."

"This forward-thinking approach ensures that we not only address the core needs of all vehicle categories but also pave the way for a greener transportation ecosystem. With over 4,500 DC chargers successfully installed, we're bridging the demand-supply gap and empowering EV drivers to confidently embrace electric mobility," he added.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global DC fast charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6 per cent between 2020 and 2025. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), government initiatives to promote EV charging infrastructure, and advancements in fast charging technology.
