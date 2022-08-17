Exponent Energy Raises $13 Mn In Series A Led By Lightspeed

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Exponent Energy, a startup simplifying energy for EVs, has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with all existing institutional investors such as YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital and AdvantEdge VC also participating.

The amount raised will be utilised to scale up the e^pump network to 100 location points per city, starting with Bengaluru; streamline e^pack production; and deliver more exponent enabled EVs, said a statement.

"The need for enhancing EV battery performance, sustainability and most of all access and affordability has never been more pressing and so we are delighted to partner with Exponent to simplify energy for EVs. This team, with their drive and innovation, has made rapid EV battery charging possible in just 15 minutes. We are confident that the technology is a real breakthrough, allowing EVs to become ubiquitous," said Harsha Kumar, Partner, Lightspeed.

"We've really enjoyed thinking aloud with the Lightspeed team in all conversations leading up to the investment. We believe we have a great partner in them as we simplify energy for EVs - for an all-electric future. Our technology already delivers a seamless charging experience, and with our vehicle partnership in place, we'll scale-up our production and network presence to 100 e^pump location points per city to deliver freedom & flexibility to our customers. This funding now allows us to execute even faster and make 15-min rapid charging the new normal," said ArunVinayak, Co-founder & CEO, Exponent Energy.

Earlier this month, Exponent Energy partnered with Altigreen to work on facilitating rapid charging for eCVs on Indian roads. The company claims to have unveiled the world's fastest charging electric 3-wheeler that rapidly charges from 0-100 per cent within 15 minutes. Exponent's e^pack on the AltigreenneEV HD is uniquely built using regular LFP cell chemistry, making this the first rapid charging solution that's affordable and scalable, said the statement.