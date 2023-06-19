The funding will fuel the expansion of Eye Mantra's branch network across India, with a vision to establish a presence in more than 30 cities

Eye Mantra, an eye care hospital chain, has secured $10 million from MantraCare, a prominent global healthcare player. This funding will fuel the expansion of Eye Mantra's branch network across India, with a vision to establish a presence in more than 30 cities.

"We are delighted to partner with MantraCare, a globally recognized healthcare player, who shares our commitment to revolutionizing eye care services. This investment will accelerate our growth plans, allowing us to reach more patients in need of quality eye care. We envision expanding our presence in over 30 cities in India, while also exploring new opportunities in Africa and Southeast Asia to extend our services to international communities," said Dr. Shweta Jain, Founder and CEO of Eye Mantra Group of Hospitals.

According to the company, with the infusion of capital, Eye Mantra will significantly scale up its operations, enabling more patients to access top-notch eye care services across India and beyond. Additionally, Eye Mantra also said that it aims to extend its footprint to international markets, including Africa and Southeast Asia.

"Eye Mantra has demonstrated unparalleled excellence in the field of eye care, making a positive impact on countless lives. We are thrilled to support their expansion plans and collaborate to deliver exceptional healthcare services to individuals across India and international markets. We see India as a huge opportunity. This strategic investment aligns with our vision of advancing access to high-quality medical care, and we are confident that our partnership will drive meaningful change in the healthcare landscape," said Kumar, Global Head At MantraCare.

The official release by the company stated that the investment from MantraCare marks a significant milestone for Eye Mantra Group of Hospitals, empowering the organization to further enhance its cutting-edge medical facilities for Lasik and Cataract, world-class infrastructure, and expand its comprehensive range of eye care services. It also added that with this funding infusion, Eye Mantra Group of Hospitals aims to hire and train additional medical professionals, acquire state-of-the-art equipment, and establish new branches to cater to the increasing demand for eye care services.