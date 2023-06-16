The decision came in response to Facebook's alleged lack of cooperation with the state police regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday has warned the social media giant Facebook that it may take decisive action to shut down its operations in India. The decision came in response to Facebook's alleged lack of cooperation with the state police regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

According to media reports, a bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit warned Facebook, while taking up the case which was petitioned by Kavitha, the wife of the imprisoned Indian citizen.

The court also instructed the Centre to provide information on the subsequent action to be taken in the case. Reportedly, the court further asked Mangaluru police to submit a complete report to take up proper investigation and adjourned the hearing to June 22.

Kavitha, in her plea, said that her husband Shailesh Kumar, 52 worked with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she lived at her native place with their children. She said that he had put up a message on Facebook in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019 but unknown people opened a fake Facebook account in his name and posted objectionable posts against the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam. As soon as it came to his knowledge, Kumar had informed the family and Kavitha had lodged a police complaint in Mangaluru in this regard. However, Saudi police had arrested Shailesh Kumar and put him in prison.

In this regard, Mangaluru police wrote to the social media giant and sought information on the opening of the fake Facebook account. However, Facebook hadn't responded to the letter written by the police yet.