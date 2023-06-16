Facebook Will Be Asked To Shut Down In India, Karnataka HC Warns The decision came in response to Facebook's alleged lack of cooperation with the state police regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday has warned the social media giant Facebook that it may take decisive action to shut down its operations in India. The decision came in response to Facebook's alleged lack of cooperation with the state police regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

According to media reports, a bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit warned Facebook, while taking up the case which was petitioned by Kavitha, the wife of the imprisoned Indian citizen.

The court also instructed the Centre to provide information on the subsequent action to be taken in the case. Reportedly, the court further asked Mangaluru police to submit a complete report to take up proper investigation and adjourned the hearing to June 22.

Kavitha, in her plea, said that her husband Shailesh Kumar, 52 worked with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she lived at her native place with their children. She said that he had put up a message on Facebook in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019 but unknown people opened a fake Facebook account in his name and posted objectionable posts against the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam. As soon as it came to his knowledge, Kumar had informed the family and Kavitha had lodged a police complaint in Mangaluru in this regard. However, Saudi police had arrested Shailesh Kumar and put him in prison.

In this regard, Mangaluru police wrote to the social media giant and sought information on the opening of the fake Facebook account. However, Facebook hadn't responded to the letter written by the police yet.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Facebook Technology News and Trends Government

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi
Social Media

6 Tips on How to Engage Your Customers Through Social Media Strategy

It can be easy for you to let days, or even weeks, fly by without publishing a new Facebook post or tweet. Don't.

By Thomas Smale
Social Media

10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

For business owners just getting started, a guide to build brand buzz and boost your bottom line.

By Susan Gunelius
Entrepreneurs

What Does This Bangalore-Based Incubator offer Entrepreneurs

Excubator is a startup incubator and corporate venturing advisory organisation

By Sneha Banerjee
Starting a Business

8 Critical Considerations for Choosing the Right Business Partner

A partnership is just like a marriage, so it's best to choose a partner wisely to skip the painful divorce.

By Pamela Wasley
Business News

Lending A Helping Hand to Fintech Businesses

The market demand for lending services is on the rise and fintech startups are leaving no stone unturned in capitalizing on it

By S Shanthi