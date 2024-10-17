You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Febi.ai Raises USD 2 Mn to Revolutionise Accounting and Tax Management

Febi.ai, an innovative accounting and tax management platform, has successfully raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Lumis Partners and prominent investors, including Virender Rana, Amit Chaudhary, Padmaja Ruparel, Rohan Bhargava, and Rajat Jain.

The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2022 by Amit Jindal, Saurabh Jain, Ashu Goel, and Rahul Bansal, aims to transform the way entrepreneurs and chartered accountants (CAs) handle financial processes.

The funding will be utilised to enhance Febi.ai's artificial intelligence capabilities, automating accounting and tax compliance tasks, ramping up customer acquisition, and expanding its workforce.

CEO Amit Jindal stated, "It's been built by the Chartered Accountant community and will empower entrepreneurs and the CA community with real-time insights and effective ways to manage accounting and tax compliance functions."

Febi.ai leverages advanced AI technology to eliminate the burdens of manual data entry and errors in invoice verification. By automating documentation management and tax compliance, the platform equips users with real-time business insights, enabling informed decision-making with confidence.

With a dedicated personal accountant offering strategic financial guidance, Febi.ai aims to address the real-time challenges faced by teams and end users of existing accounting solutions, streamlining finance operations and enhancing efficiency in the accounting landscape.

Lifechart Raises USD 500,000 to Revolutionise Gut Wellness

Lifechart, a pioneering gut wellness brand, has successfully secured USD 500,000 in a seed funding round, with Prajay Advisors LLP contributing USD 250,000 and additional support from Agility Ventures, Expert Dojo, and a group of angel investors, including Ahana Gautam, Nitish Mittersain, Sarath Sura, and Marwari Angels. This follows previous pre-seed funding of USD 200,000 in 2022 from Expert Dojo and Nitish Mittersain of Nazara Technologies.

The new capital will enhance Lifechart's AI capabilities, enable the launch of proprietary diagnostic solutions, and facilitate the development of a brand tailored for Tier I cities.

Mukul Shah, CEO and co-founder, said, "Our vision is not just to sell products, but to focus on diagnosing and treating gut health issues, which is a critical unmet need in India."

Founded in 2022 by Mukul Shah and Mansi Sharma, Lifechart aims to address rising gut health concerns in India through AI-driven predictive technology and products developed by qualified BAMS and BHMS doctors. The brand plans to introduce plant-based, microbiome-focused products and comprehensive wellness kits targeting prevalent gut issues like constipation, fatty liver, and acidity.

With the global gut health market projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2025–26, Lifechart's initiatives position it to capture a significant share. Their predictive AI model is already benefiting over 250,000 customers, primarily in Tier II, III, and IV cities, enhancing the accessibility of gut health solutions across diverse demographics.