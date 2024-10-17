Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Febi.ai and Lifechart Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lifechart Team

Febi.ai Raises USD 2 Mn to Revolutionise Accounting and Tax Management

Febi.ai, an innovative accounting and tax management platform, has successfully raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Lumis Partners and prominent investors, including Virender Rana, Amit Chaudhary, Padmaja Ruparel, Rohan Bhargava, and Rajat Jain.

The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2022 by Amit Jindal, Saurabh Jain, Ashu Goel, and Rahul Bansal, aims to transform the way entrepreneurs and chartered accountants (CAs) handle financial processes.

The funding will be utilised to enhance Febi.ai's artificial intelligence capabilities, automating accounting and tax compliance tasks, ramping up customer acquisition, and expanding its workforce.

CEO Amit Jindal stated, "It's been built by the Chartered Accountant community and will empower entrepreneurs and the CA community with real-time insights and effective ways to manage accounting and tax compliance functions."

Febi.ai leverages advanced AI technology to eliminate the burdens of manual data entry and errors in invoice verification. By automating documentation management and tax compliance, the platform equips users with real-time business insights, enabling informed decision-making with confidence.

With a dedicated personal accountant offering strategic financial guidance, Febi.ai aims to address the real-time challenges faced by teams and end users of existing accounting solutions, streamlining finance operations and enhancing efficiency in the accounting landscape.

Lifechart Raises USD 500,000 to Revolutionise Gut Wellness

Lifechart, a pioneering gut wellness brand, has successfully secured USD 500,000 in a seed funding round, with Prajay Advisors LLP contributing USD 250,000 and additional support from Agility Ventures, Expert Dojo, and a group of angel investors, including Ahana Gautam, Nitish Mittersain, Sarath Sura, and Marwari Angels. This follows previous pre-seed funding of USD 200,000 in 2022 from Expert Dojo and Nitish Mittersain of Nazara Technologies.

The new capital will enhance Lifechart's AI capabilities, enable the launch of proprietary diagnostic solutions, and facilitate the development of a brand tailored for Tier I cities.

Mukul Shah, CEO and co-founder, said, "Our vision is not just to sell products, but to focus on diagnosing and treating gut health issues, which is a critical unmet need in India."

Founded in 2022 by Mukul Shah and Mansi Sharma, Lifechart aims to address rising gut health concerns in India through AI-driven predictive technology and products developed by qualified BAMS and BHMS doctors. The brand plans to introduce plant-based, microbiome-focused products and comprehensive wellness kits targeting prevalent gut issues like constipation, fatty liver, and acidity.

With the global gut health market projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2025–26, Lifechart's initiatives position it to capture a significant share. Their predictive AI model is already benefiting over 250,000 customers, primarily in Tier II, III, and IV cities, enhancing the accessibility of gut health solutions across diverse demographics.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

He Turned a College Project Into a $100 Million Luxury Fashion Brand: 'My Grandma Taught Me How to Sew'

George Heaton breaks down how he and his brother Mike created a global fashion brand starting with a simple T-shirt.

By Dan Bova
Business Culture

I Wish I'd Prioritized These 5 Self-Care Habits Sooner in My Entrepreneurial Journey

The idea of self-care is changing. Long ago, it might have meant putting cucumbers on your eyes or taking long baths — now, self-care means anything that helps you feel good and focused.

By Joey Wilder
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growth Strategies

Healthtech Startup Dozee Eyes Expansion in the US, India Markets

Currently, Dozee touches a million patients on an annualized basis across 300 hospitals in the US and India. It aims to touch about 2,000 hospitals in the next few years.

By Ayushman Baruah
Leadership

7 Business Lessons I Learned From Planning My Daughter's Wedding

Here's what planning a wedding taught me about building a successful business.

By Ramon Ray
Starting a Business

I Wasted So Much Time By Not Doing These 4 Things When I Started My Business

Here's what I've learned by building my business and what I would do differently if I could start over.

By Chloe Samaha