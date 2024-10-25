From the beauty sector's tailored offerings to home decor essentials and tech accessories, the season highlights the adaptability and innovation of brands meeting consumer demand.

As the festive season reaches full swing in India, consumer spending is surging across categories, reflecting new trends in lifestyle priorities and gifting preferences. Industry leaders from e-Commerce, beauty, technology, and home decor weigh in on what's shaping this festive season, shedding light on how Indian consumers are spending to celebrate and connect. This year's festive season sees a range of categories, from home decor and beauty to technology and fashion, experiencing unprecedented demand.

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president–categories at Amazon India, boasted that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has already set records in its opening days by stating, "The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 were historic... We witnessed the biggest ever opening with a record 11 crore customer visits, and the highest number of Prime members shopping." Srivastava attributes this success to the diversity of participating sellers, especially small and medium businesses who have thrived under Amazon's dedicated programs. The top spending categories include smartphones, large appliances, and premium furniture, revealing the broad appeal of both functional and luxury products.

"Our Bata Comfit range featuring shimmery yet technology infused sandals and the latest Hush Puppies Party Ready Collection with Deep Comfort technology continues to be the favourite among consumers who value comfort and elegance," revealed Badri Beriwal, chief strategy & business development officer, Bata India.

At Pepperfry, Hussaine Kesury, chief business officer, shares that home improvement items have become essential in the festive shopping experience. "During the festive season, customers focus on enhancing their living and dining spaces to host family and friends. Top spending categories include sofas, coffee tables, and dining table sets as these are essential for entertaining guests," he explains. Decorative items, lighting, and other essentials to create inviting atmospheres have also seen increased demand, as people look to bring warmth and elegance into their homes for the season.

In the beauty sector, Samir Krishan Modi, founder and managing director of Colorbar Cosmetics, highlights the popularity of bold lip colors and hybrid skincare products, especially in Colorbar's Sinful and Crystal Glow ranges. "Each year, as the festive season draws near, the beauty market experiences a notable upswing as consumers eagerly shop across categories to enhance their style for celebrations." This trend underscores how beauty products continue to serve as a means for self-expression and personal celebration.

The Evolution of Consumer Behavior in Gifting

Gifting is a central theme of the Indian festive season, and trends reveal a shift towards thoughtful and personalized presents that resonate with the values of the recipients. Beauty and wellness kits are popular, offering a luxurious yet functional way to celebrate with loved ones. Vanda Ferrao, chief marketing officer, WOW Skin Science notes that the demand for curated skincare and wellness kits has grown. "Gifting trends in the personal care and beauty space are evolving towards personalization and wellness. Consumers now prefer personalized skincare sets or curated beauty kits tailored to individual needs, reflecting a desire for thoughtful and unique gifts," an approach that elevates wellness and thoughtfulness in gifting.

Technology also remains a favored gifting category. As per Rajesh Goenka,CEO, Rashi Peripherals Limited, fitness trackers and audio devices like party speakers are increasingly popular choices. "Since people are becoming more health conscious, there is a demand for fitness trackers and gadgets," he explains. This indicates a broader lifestyle shift towards products that align with health goals, even during festive gift-giving.

For home decor, Hussaine Kesury from Pepperfry points to a demand for practical, stylish furniture pieces as gifts, reflecting a focus on utility and aesthetic appeal. "There's a growing shift toward personalized and experiential gifts... Sustainable and eco-friendly products are also gaining popularity." Consumers are seeking practical, stylish options that enhance living spaces, especially in gifts that serve a functional purpose for recipients.