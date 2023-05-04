FICCI Frames 2023: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's 'Dil Maange More' Message

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On day 2 of FICCI Frames 2023, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textile, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs spoke about the meeting of commerce and creativity, while addressing the audience through a virtual session.

The Union Minister started off his speech by saying that the media and entertainment industry always demonstrates a vibrancy and is as a key pillar of India's cultural identity, rich heritage and soft power. "If you talk to a Russian delegation of commerce they will certainly talk about Mera Naam Joker (1970) or Raj Kapoor. You talk to somebody from China maybe and he has to discuss Dangal (2016). The entertainment industry has a huge potential to connect people, to connect businesses and nations and build up a future where we understand each other better and appreciate the different conditions in different countries. This takes place through the medium of entertainment or fun and glamour, and can truly showcase to the world what India, the new India of today, reflects and represents. You also boost the economy significantly and help us reach newer countries, and audiences. You influence public opinion," Goyal said.



He mentioned how the future looks brighter and better when we look at it from the lens of entertainment, saying that he hoped the same would 'rub off on the media sector too.' This encourages those in the government, business and the Indian people to be more aspirational to look at the future with greater hopes and demanding better lifestyles and business opportunities, also mentioning how proud everyone was with India's Oscar wins- The Elephant Whisperer and Naatu Naatu.

"So I can say 'ye dil mange more' defines the expectations from the media and entertainment industry," Goyal said, using the popular catch phrase made popular from an old Pepsi commercial.

He also opined on how the smartphone has changed things significantly, with the technology changing filmmaking and also aiding everyday people to be able to photograph and record videos, making the process of filmmaking easier for everyone. While addressing the audience, he also said he could not be there in person as it was election time and he was tied up with a lot of activity on various fronts, such as the negotiations on free trade agreements with different countries.