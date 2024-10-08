The startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.

BizDateUp Invests USD 1 Mn in Sorich to Boost Packaging Innovation and Production

BizDateUp has announced a USD 1 million pre-IPO funding round for Sorich, a health and wellness brand focused on revolutionising pharmaceutical packaging.

The funds will be directed towards optimising production, enhancing working capital, and advancing patented products with essential certifications. A key part of the investment will go towards upgrading machinery to produce high-margin products like Heat Transfer Labels (HTL).

Founded in 2011, Sorich Foils Private Limited has established itself as a leading player in the aluminium packaging industry, catering to pharmaceutical, food, and FMCG sectors.

Its advanced manufacturing technology claims to ensure superior water vapor resistance and moisture barrier properties, crucial for maintaining product integrity. With a focus on innovation, Sorich is also recognized for its patented Pharma Lidding foil, recently lauded by Zydus Healthcare.

Chandrahas Kotian, Founder of Sorich, said, "Recent studies have revealed that thousands of chemicals used in food packaging and production are leaching into the food itself, with over 3,600 chemicals identified in human bodies, some of which pose health risks while little is known about others. This issue extends to pharmaceutical packaging as well. These alarming findings have driven us to develop solutions aimed at preventing such contamination."

He added, "At Sorich, we are committed to revolutionising pharmaceutical packaging through quality, innovation, and sustainability. Through the investment, we aim to deliver packaging solutions that improve human health and lead the industry with innovative practices in pharmaceutical packaging."

Jeet Chandan, Co-founder of BizDateUp, noted that Sorich's solutions address the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, including stringent regulations and rising costs. "We are proud to support Sorich in its mission to lead the industry with groundbreaking, health-enhancing packaging," Chandan added.

AI-Driven Delivery Platform Adloggs Secures Funding to Empower Small Fleets

AI-powered delivery orchestration platform Adloggs has secured fresh funding led by Auxano Capital and Multiply Ventures, with participation from Faad Network, facilitated by investment banker Ashish Sawargi.

While the exact investment amount remains undisclosed, the funds will be used to scale Adloggs' delivery partner network and enhance its AI-driven platform, supporting deeper integrations and transforming India's last-mile logistics sector.

Adloggs aims to meet the rising demand for hyperlocal deliveries by aggregating smaller local delivery fleets, offering them consistent business opportunities. By partnering with fleets ranging from 5 to over 500 riders, the platform provides a viable alternative to high-commission delivery services, empowering smaller operators to participate in on-demand delivery markets efficiently.

Founder Darshan Krishnaswamy stated, "This investment enables us to scale rapidly and meet India's growing hyperlocal delivery needs. We are focused on creating a more inclusive and efficient ecosystem, benefiting both businesses and local delivery partners." Adloggs plans to automate its platform further, improving the efficiency and scalability of small delivery operators.

Founded in 2021 and based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Adloggs aggregates local delivery fleets to offer seamless solutions for restaurants, supermarkets, and QSRs. Its core products—a delivery service marketplace and a delivery management system—enable real-time tracking and streamlined coordination, reducing operational overhead for businesses while ensuring fair compensation for delivery partners.

Brijesh Damodaran, Managing Partner at Auxano Capital, added, "Adloggs is redefining the hyperlocal delivery space by aggregating smaller fleets, allowing them to compete on a larger scale. Their AI-powered platform is helping businesses reduce delivery costs while offering better service to customers. We're proud to support Adloggs as they expand their footprint across India."

Suraasa Secures Significant Funding to Revolutionise Global Teacher Mobility

Teacher workforce development and global teacher mobility platform Suraasa has closed a significant funding round led by Reach Capital, with strategic participation from ETS and other notable investors.

This new funding will accelerate Suraasa's mission to enhance teacher quality and enable educators to integrate seamlessly into diverse educational systems worldwide.

Suraasa is pioneering teacher education by offering competency-based skilling programs designed to make teachers not only classroom-ready but globally competitive. The platform addresses the growing demand for skilled teachers by preparing them for international classrooms and enabling cross-border mobility. By combining upskilling with recruitment solutions, Suraasa connects educators with teaching opportunities globally.

Jennifer Carolan, Managing Partner of Reach Capital, expressed the firm's support: "Suraasa is tackling acute teacher shortages worldwide by respecting and dignifying the teaching profession, providing training, placement, and continuing education."

Emal Dusst, Managing Director of ETS Capital, added, "Educators shape the future of learning. Our investment in Suraasa is aimed at tapping into a skilled global teacher community to address teacher shortages and foster thriving educational environments."