First G20 Sherpa Meet Under India's Presidency Begins in Udaipur

The first sherpa meeting of India's G20 presidency commenced on Sunday in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The day also witnessed the arrival of sherpas and delegations of various G20 nations and heads of invited international organisations in Udaipur.

PIB

The four-day gathering of the sherpas of G20 members, invited countries and international organizations will set the stage for the important conversation on some of the most pressing issues of our time, including technological transformation, green development and LiFE, spotlighting women-led development, accelerating implementation of the SDGs and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth.

India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant stressed on India's belief that every crisis is an opportunity and leadership is about finding path breaking solutions in the midst of crisis. He focused on the onerous responsibility on all G20 sherpas to give shape to a new future.

"It was reasserted that in spite of facing several global challenges, India will advocate a sense of oneness for all and find solutions collectively with other nations. There was also focus on India's stand as a voice for the global south," said a statement by the ministry of external affairs.

India's innovative approaches, tools and experiences in areas such as digital transformation especially 'data for development', just green transition, women-led development and economic growth for sustainable development goals offer a variety of good practices, from which other nations can benefit to address their own challenges to SDG acceleration.