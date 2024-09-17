Get All Access for $5/mo

Firstsource Partners with Microsoft to Boost Digital Transformation Services This initiative integrates advanced tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search and Azure AI Language, enabling Firstsource to deliver AI-powered solutions that maximize the potential of enterprise data

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Firstsource Solutions Limited, one of the leaders in business process services (BPS) and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to enhance its digital transformation offerings. The partnership will leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to drive innovation and improve efficiency for clients across various industries.

This initiative integrates advanced tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search and Azure AI Language, enabling Firstsource to deliver AI-powered solutions that maximize the potential of enterprise data. These services will introduce multi-modal, multi-channel search experiences, significantly enhancing business personalization and operational effectiveness.

Ritesh Idnani, managing director & chief executive officer at Firstsource Solutions, said, "Delivering exceptional value and prioritizing our clients' interests requires identifying the most effective solutions across the entire ecosystem. At Firstsource, we have cultivated a powerful network of industry leading partners, allowing us to seamlessly integrate their capabilities – like Azure OpenAI – with our own. The collaboration with Microsoft enables us to offer clients the best of both worlds, where the combined value far exceeds the sum of its parts."

The collaboration follows the launch of Firstsource's relAI platform, an AI-driven suite aimed at accelerating deep-tech transformations. With these capabilities, Firstsource's clients are set to benefit from improved decision-making, more efficient operations and personalized customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies like natural language processing and advanced AI search.

Chief digital & AI officer at Firstsource Solutions, Hasit Trivedi also added that the company's strategic goal is to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital technologies, empowering clients to transform their businesses and achieve lasting impact. The collaboration will allow Firstsource to design and implement intelligent, tailored solutions that directly address each client's unique challenges.

Sangita Singh, general manager, ITES at Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Firstsource to drive digital transformation for enterprises in the era of AI. By integrating Microsoft Azure AI with Firstsource's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can harness generative AI to enhance data accessibility and productivity. This collaboration will drive innovation and deliver more effective, personalized experiences, ultimately boosting employee satisfaction."

This partnership solidifies Firstsource's position at the forefront of AI-led digital transformation, offering businesses transformative solutions for a competitive edge.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

9 Strategies to Recruiting Better Salespeople

It's not impossible to find great salespeople if you know where -- and how -- to look.

By Jeff Shavitz
Technology

Semiconductor companies partner with academia to bridge skills gap

The semiconductor industry in India is expected to face a shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and advanced packaging, by 2027, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship

By Ayushman Baruah
Business News

Amazon CEO Mandates Employees Work in the Office 5 Days Per Week Starting January: 'Strengthening Our Culture Remains a Top Priority'

Current guidelines for Amazon's 1.5 million employees are a hybrid environment with a minimum of three days per week in the office. That changes in less than four months.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

What is a Family Office and Why Should It Matter to Entrepreneurs?

Here's how Family Offices can provide patient capital, strategic partnerships and long-term growth opportunities for mission-driven entrepreneurs.

By Ryan Austin
Business News

Sales of This One Throwback Device Grew 14-Fold in a Year — And Your Boss May Be Using One

The most-coveted tech might not be the iPhone 16 or Pixel AI — it's the "dumbphone."

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

4 Proven Strategies to Achieve Market Dominance, Even During a Downturn

Here's how this eight-figure tech company expands during times of contraction.

By Sebastian Huelck