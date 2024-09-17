This initiative integrates advanced tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search and Azure AI Language, enabling Firstsource to deliver AI-powered solutions that maximize the potential of enterprise data

Firstsource Solutions Limited, one of the leaders in business process services (BPS) and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to enhance its digital transformation offerings. The partnership will leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to drive innovation and improve efficiency for clients across various industries.

This initiative integrates advanced tools like Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search and Azure AI Language, enabling Firstsource to deliver AI-powered solutions that maximize the potential of enterprise data. These services will introduce multi-modal, multi-channel search experiences, significantly enhancing business personalization and operational effectiveness.

Ritesh Idnani, managing director & chief executive officer at Firstsource Solutions, said, "Delivering exceptional value and prioritizing our clients' interests requires identifying the most effective solutions across the entire ecosystem. At Firstsource, we have cultivated a powerful network of industry leading partners, allowing us to seamlessly integrate their capabilities – like Azure OpenAI – with our own. The collaboration with Microsoft enables us to offer clients the best of both worlds, where the combined value far exceeds the sum of its parts."

The collaboration follows the launch of Firstsource's relAI platform, an AI-driven suite aimed at accelerating deep-tech transformations. With these capabilities, Firstsource's clients are set to benefit from improved decision-making, more efficient operations and personalized customer experiences through cutting-edge technologies like natural language processing and advanced AI search.

Chief digital & AI officer at Firstsource Solutions, Hasit Trivedi also added that the company's strategic goal is to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital technologies, empowering clients to transform their businesses and achieve lasting impact. The collaboration will allow Firstsource to design and implement intelligent, tailored solutions that directly address each client's unique challenges.

Sangita Singh, general manager, ITES at Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Firstsource to drive digital transformation for enterprises in the era of AI. By integrating Microsoft Azure AI with Firstsource's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can harness generative AI to enhance data accessibility and productivity. This collaboration will drive innovation and deliver more effective, personalized experiences, ultimately boosting employee satisfaction."

This partnership solidifies Firstsource's position at the forefront of AI-led digital transformation, offering businesses transformative solutions for a competitive edge.