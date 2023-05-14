Flattering Fits Designer Ayushi Gudwani, an IIM Kolkata alumnus, launched FS Life in 2016 with a philosophy of designing clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes, thereby making them more confident about their appearance.

By Priya Kapoor

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur India. Subscribe »

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder, FS Life

FS Life, formerly Fablestreet, was launched in 2016 with a philosophy of designing clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes, thereby making them more confident about their appearance. A brainchild of Ayushi Gudwani, an IIM Kolkata alumnus, the brand identified a need gap in the market for good fitted garments for Indian women. But it took the brand 1.5 years from concept to going live with the website and first transaction," says Ayushi Gudwani, Founder, FS Life.

But why did FS Life enter the industry as a digital first brand? "It was natural to launch digitally as the D2C was exploding with brands and the uptake was faster. Over the years, online consumption of content has increased many fold. Electronic commerce and retail advances have also evolved dramatically. We have grown from one brand to a house of brands with 3 brands based on the need gap in the market during this time," says Gudwani.

Fact sheet

Year of establishment: 2016

Online platform that results in maximum revenue: www.fablestreet.com

Total funding: $9.72M over 3 rounds

Over the years, the brand has expanded into other categories like evening wear, casual wear and other occasion wear to cater to all apparel needs for the target audience. "As a brand, we are extremely data driven. All our products are made based on consumer insights. One big example is our LivIn edit. LivIn pants have become the go-to for every woman as it is comfortable, fits perfectly and is a classic pick. Our size charts are designed for Indian women with collating 1 lakh+ measurements of Indian women over the years. Hence, we claim we provide the best fit for Indian women."

The brand, which uses multiple tools for marketing & operations efficiency like MoEngage, Unicommerce, GoKwik and more, has grown over 10X over the last few years. "This has happened by being agile, on trend, listening to customer input (tracking trends online + deep diving in our own data + talking to consumers). It has a small client base which is international. "We have not yet gone full scale on advertising in other countries or gone offline. We would aim to do that over the next few years," says this Ex-Mckinsey.

Gudwani believes that key drivers to overcome the challenges of building a D2C brand is to know your customers well, identify their needs gaps and being able to provide the right product for them. "Once they are in place, it is about tightening your audience, right communication and also focussing on customer delight," says Gudwani. In FY 2023-24, the brand is eyeing revenues of INR 150-200 crores.
Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi

Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Why Organizations Must Take a More Modern Approach to HR — and How to Do It

HR teams need to evolve by taking a modern, employee-centric approach to HR. Here's why and how to do it.

By Ian White

Science & Technology

How Can Companies Use ChatGPT for Content Marketing?

Read more to learn how ChatGPT is revolutionizing content creation and discover how it can enhance your content marketing efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneurs

The Beauty TrendSetter

As a young startup, Earth Rhythm has managed to scale its business not only within India but across borders as well: It has expanded internationally by penetrating top beauty and personal care markets

By Shrabona Ghosh

Marketing

This AI Writer Can Generate SEO Content, Product Descriptions, and More With a $40 Lifetime Subscription

Reduce the time between ideation and publication of all types of content for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store