FlexiLoans AUM Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Aims To Hit INR 10,000 Crore By 2025

The platform aims to reach INR 10,000 crore in AUM by 2025 and be among the top three pure-play MSME lending institutions in the country

By Teena Jose

Company handout

FlexiLoans.com, India's leading MSME-focused fintech NBFC, has announced that its assets under management has crossed the milestone of INR 1000 crore and it has disbursed over 70,000 loans worth over INR 3,400 crore across more than 2,000 cities through 100% digital originations and zero branches as of March 2023. It is also projecting to achieve full year profitability on the back of solid fundamentals. Also, it aims to reach INR 10,000 crore in AUM by 2025 and be among the top three pure-play MSME lending institutions in the country.

"At FlexiLoans.com, we are committed to using technology to make finance more accessible, affordable and transparent for MSMEs. Our focus on innovation, customer-centricity and collaboration with our lending partners has helped us achieve this milestone and we are confident of reaching even greater heights in the future and supporting MSMEs as India goes on to realise its ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025," said Ritesh Jain, co-founder Flexiloans.com.

FlexiLoans.com grew at an impressive rate of 3 times year-on-year growth rate in AUM in FY 23. The firm is currently disbursing loans at an annualized disbursement run rate of 3,000 crores and aims to double this run rate in the next 12 months. The truly digital growth was inclusive with 53% of its loans to first time business loan borrowers and 69% are in tier 2/3 towns. FlexiLoans.com is currently one of the largest embedded finance players in India, with more than over 150 ecosystem partnerships including e-commerce giants, claimed by the company in a statement.

The company has built one of India's most comprehensive co-lending platforms with its unique end-to-end digital sourcing, underwriting, and servicing technology deployed across more than 8 financial institutions.
