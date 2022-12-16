For Additional Account Support, Instagram Launches 'Hacked' Hub

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Instagram, on Thursday, has announced that they are launching a hacked hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues. As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people rely on to report and resolve account access issues, according to ANI report.

According to a message on Instagram's announcement blog, it is stated that, "To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked – a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues."

The platform further added that, "If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support."

According to a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch, Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature which can provide users with numerous ways to regain their account if they lose access. It is also said to be planning to send out warnings if users receive a Direct Message (DM) from an account impersonating a business.

"Because bad actors often don't immediately use accounts maliciously, we're now testing sending warnings if an account that we suspect may be impersonating someone requests to follow you. In the coming months, we'll also send warnings if an account that may be impersonating a business sends you a Direct Message (DM)," said the blogpost.

Furthermore, as per the post, "We're now showing the blue verified badge for verified accounts in more places across Instagram. That way, you can quickly determine whether the account you are interacting with is authentic. In addition to Profiles, you can now see verified blue badges in Stories and DMs and coming soon, Feed."