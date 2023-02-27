For the First Time In Nearly 60 Years, Nokia Changes Its Iconic Logo: Report

As per the report, the newly launched logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA

Nokia, a smartphone and telecom equipment manufacturer, has decided to change its logo for the first time in nearly 60 years. The new logo was launched by CEO Pekka Lundmark on Sunday. According to a Reuters report, the telecom company focuses on aggressive growth.

As per the report, the newly launched logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. Also, the iconic blue color of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours depending on the use. The announcement of the the new logo was on the eve of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) which opens in Barcelona on Monday and runs until March 2.

"This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We're unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work," tweeted Nokia#MWC23 while sharing the short video clip of the new logo.

"There was an association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview.

While Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business, where it sells equipment to telecom companies, its main focus is now to sell gear to other businesses, stated Reuters.

"We had very good 21% growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8% of our sales, (or) $2.11 billion roughly. We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible," Lundmark reportedly said.

Besides unveiling a new logo, the brand also outlined how it expects networks to evolve in the next seven years or so, and how it is planning to evolve in line with these changes.

According to the report, Lundmark further said that Nokia will focus on adding market share in the company's business by serving wireless service providers with network equipment. The company also plans to review the growth path of its different businesses and consider alternatives, including divestment.

According to Livemint, the CEO said in an interview, "We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalisation, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones."