Founders, Creators, And Operators Event To Build Smarter Workflows For SMEs From onboarding early users to enabling 70+ certified partners across the country, Mantavya has helped bring Odoo into the heart of Indian business across factory floors, retail chains, service providers, and scaling startups.
Fabien Pinckaers, Founder and CEO of Odoo, turned an open-source idea into a global business operating system used by over 12 million users. His goal remains simple: give growing companies enterprise-grade tools without enterprise-grade baggage.
And this August, that transformation takes the spotlight at Odoo Community Days 2025, held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, from 13–14 August. It's more than just a tech event. It's where software meets strategy, culture, and content.
What India's Smartest Creators Know: Software Is Now Cultural
This year's event goes beyond ERP systems. It's about how businesses grow when operations, content, and decisions are fully aligned. For the first time, a creator economy lens will shape the conversations around tech and scalability.
Featured Creators:
- Aman Gupta – Co-founder, boAt. The Shark behind India's biggest audio brand.
- Parul Gulati – Actor-turned-entrepreneur. Built her D2C empire from scratch.
- Sharan Hegde – Founder, 1% Club. Personal finance, made practical.
- Ganeshprasad Sridharan – Co-founder, Think School. Business lessons, made viral.
- Kuldeep Singhania – Actor & founder of K Factor Productions. Building brands with a story.
- Ranveer Allahbadia – Podcaster, creator, startup evangelist.
- Neha Nagar – Finance creator. Educates India's digital generation.
- Shivanshu Agrawal – Forbes India Digital Star. Think in scale.
- Nitin Joshi – TEDx speaker. Startup growth meets strategy.
- Rishabh Jain – Labour law expert & 9x founder. Simplifies the complex.
- Professor of How – Makes sense of what others skip.
- Praful Garg – Grounded, grassroots storytelling for modern India.
They're joining because they recognise what growing Indian businesses truly need: clarity, ease, and systems that grow with them.
You'll see them on the floor, leading sessions that connect their expertise with real-world operational challenges.
A Platform Built for Real Business Problems
Startups are raising funds. MSMEs are expanding. But their systems? Often disconnected.
- CRMs don't sync with support tools
- Inventory is still on Excel
- HR approvals sit in WhatsApp
- Finance runs on late-night calls
Odoo fixes that.
With one fully integrated platform, CRM, Accounting, Inventory, HR, Sales, Manufacturing, Odoo gives Indian businesses a single login to run operations with control, visibility, and structure.
What Indian Companies Are Already Doing with Odoo:
- Automating GST and invoice cycles
- Replacing spreadsheets with real-time dashboards
- Managing inventory across cities and warehouses
- Expanding to new branches without adding chaos
- Moving from email chains to logic-based approvals
What's New in Odoo 19
Be among the first to experience the India-ready upgrades in the latest version:
- Smart approval workflows for finance and HR
- AI-powered lead scoring in CRM
- POS loyalty engine for retail businesses
- Manufacturing process control with visual dashboards
- Native support for India-specific tax reports and compliance
What to Expect at the Event
This isn't your average ERP conference. This is where business automation meets practical scale.
Smart Classes (11–12 August)
- Hands-on learning: dashboards, POS, inventory, apps
- Built for beginners, no coding required
Live Product Demos (13–14 August)
- Real use cases from Indian companies
- Sessions by certified Odoo partners
- End-to-end workflows in action
Odoo 19 Preview
- Test new features before public rollout
- Get your questions answered live
The Opportunity Hub
- Connect with developers, consultants, and business leaders
- Explore career paths, partnerships, and implementation support
Why It Matters Now
India doesn't have a growth problem. It has an operations problem.
Every manual mistake, missed payment, and untracked sale hurts. Founders don't want to "grow into ERP" anymore; they want to start with it. But only if it's flexible, affordable, and easy to adopt.
Odoo is making that possible.
And Odoo Community Days India 2025 is where you'll see how.
Event Details
Venue: Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar
Smart Classes: 11–12 August 2025
Main Event: 13–14 August 2025
Agenda & Registration: odoo.com/r/shya2
More about Odoo ERP: odoo.com/r/shya1