Fabien Pinckaers, Founder and CEO of Odoo, turned an open-source idea into a global business operating system used by over 12 million users. His goal remains simple: give growing companies enterprise-grade tools without enterprise-grade baggage.

In India, that goal is being powered by Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India. From onboarding early users to enabling 70+ certified partners across the country, Mantavya has helped bring Odoo into the heart of Indian business across factory floors, retail chains, service providers, and scaling startups.

And this August, that transformation takes the spotlight at Odoo Community Days 2025, held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, from 13–14 August. It's more than just a tech event. It's where software meets strategy, culture, and content.

What India's Smartest Creators Know: Software Is Now Cultural

This year's event goes beyond ERP systems. It's about how businesses grow when operations, content, and decisions are fully aligned. For the first time, a creator economy lens will shape the conversations around tech and scalability.

Featured Creators:

Aman Gupta – Co-founder, boAt. The Shark behind India's biggest audio brand.

Co-founder, boAt. The Shark behind India's biggest audio brand. Parul Gulati – Actor-turned-entrepreneur. Built her D2C empire from scratch.

Actor-turned-entrepreneur. Built her D2C empire from scratch. Sharan Hegde – Founder, 1% Club. Personal finance, made practical.

Founder, 1% Club. Personal finance, made practical. Ganeshprasad Sridharan – Co-founder, Think School. Business lessons, made viral.

Co-founder, Think School. Business lessons, made viral. Kuldeep Singhania – Actor & founder of K Factor Productions. Building brands with a story.

Actor & founder of K Factor Productions. Building brands with a story. Ranveer Allahbadia – Podcaster, creator, startup evangelist.

Podcaster, creator, startup evangelist. Neha Nagar – Finance creator. Educates India's digital generation.

Finance creator. Educates India's digital generation. Shivanshu Agrawal – Forbes India Digital Star. Think in scale.

Forbes India Digital Star. Think in scale. Nitin Joshi – TEDx speaker. Startup growth meets strategy.

TEDx speaker. Startup growth meets strategy. Rishabh Jain – Labour law expert & 9x founder. Simplifies the complex.

Labour law expert & 9x founder. Simplifies the complex. Professor of How – Makes sense of what others skip.

Makes sense of what others skip. Praful Garg – Grounded, grassroots storytelling for modern India.

They're joining because they recognise what growing Indian businesses truly need: clarity, ease, and systems that grow with them.

You'll see them on the floor, leading sessions that connect their expertise with real-world operational challenges.

A Platform Built for Real Business Problems

Startups are raising funds. MSMEs are expanding. But their systems? Often disconnected.

CRMs don't sync with support tools

Inventory is still on Excel

HR approvals sit in WhatsApp

Finance runs on late-night calls

Odoo fixes that.

With one fully integrated platform, CRM, Accounting, Inventory, HR, Sales, Manufacturing, Odoo gives Indian businesses a single login to run operations with control, visibility, and structure.

What Indian Companies Are Already Doing with Odoo:

Automating GST and invoice cycles

Replacing spreadsheets with real-time dashboards

Managing inventory across cities and warehouses

Expanding to new branches without adding chaos

Moving from email chains to logic-based approvals

What's New in Odoo 19

Be among the first to experience the India-ready upgrades in the latest version:

Smart approval workflows for finance and HR

AI-powered lead scoring in CRM

POS loyalty engine for retail businesses

Manufacturing process control with visual dashboards

Native support for India-specific tax reports and compliance

What to Expect at the Event

This isn't your average ERP conference. This is where business automation meets practical scale.

Smart Classes (11–12 August)

Hands-on learning: dashboards, POS, inventory, apps

Built for beginners, no coding required

Live Product Demos (13–14 August)

Real use cases from Indian companies

Sessions by certified Odoo partners

End-to-end workflows in action

Odoo 19 Preview

Test new features before public rollout

Get your questions answered live

The Opportunity Hub

Connect with developers, consultants, and business leaders

Explore career paths, partnerships, and implementation support

Why It Matters Now

India doesn't have a growth problem. It has an operations problem.

Every manual mistake, missed payment, and untracked sale hurts. Founders don't want to "grow into ERP" anymore; they want to start with it. But only if it's flexible, affordable, and easy to adopt.

Odoo is making that possible.

And Odoo Community Days India 2025 is where you'll see how.

Event Details

Venue: Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar

Smart Classes: 11–12 August 2025

Main Event: 13–14 August 2025

Agenda & Registration: odoo.com/r/shya2

More about Odoo ERP: odoo.com/r/shya1