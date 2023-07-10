Foxconn Pulls Out Of $19.5 Billion JV With Vedanta: Report The company is working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it is pulling out of a joint venture with metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd that was set up to produce semiconductors from India, according to a Reuters report.

Foxconn and Vedanta signed a pact last year to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in the western state of Gujarat, seeking to tap into the country's plans to become an electronics major.

"Foxconn is working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta," the electronics manufacturer said in a statement.

Reportedly, Foxconn said it had worked with Vedanta for more than a year to bring "a great semiconductor idea to reality", but they had mutually decided to end the joint venture and it will remove its name from what now is a fully-owned Vedanta entity.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, have entered into a partnership to manufacture semiconductors in India, last year.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major supplier to iPhone maker Apple. It has recently expanded into areas, including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors.

China is also one of the key exporters of semiconductors to India. In 2020, India spent $15 billion on electronics imports, of which 37% came from China.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

LUZO Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Bioprime Agrisolutions Unveils India's Largest Plant-Associated Microbes Library

Bioprime Agrisolutions, a startup in agricultural biotechnology announced the launch of the Bionexus library, a first-of-its-kind and the largest collection of plant-associated microbes in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

How Leaders Can Cultivate an Automation-First Mindset While Building a Culture That Rejects Repetitive Busy Work

Everyone says automation is essential, but most leaders aren't walking the talk: Here's how to foster an automation-first mindset in your company.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

OfficeBanao Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Angel Investment

The funds will also be utilized to further enhance its technology-driven platform, accelerate product development, and expand its workforce

By Teena Jose