Foxconn To Start Manufacturing iPhones In Bengaluru With this the government has reportedly expedited the establishment process of the INR 13,600 crore project, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs

By Teena Jose

Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhone units at its proposed Devanahalli plant near here by April 2024. Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said that the state government would hand over required land for the company by July 1 this year.

With this the government has reportedly expedited the establishment process of the INR 13,600 crore project, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs. As per the sources available, the first phase of the project will focus on establishing routes to the factory and getting the logistics in place, and setting up the first production line, whereas the other two phases will focus on expanding the product lines.

"The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR in Devanahalli will be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the government will ensure the provision of 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities. The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in the employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for the eligible candidates to make them employable," said the minister in a statement.

In an official release, it is stated that the Taiwan-based global company has already paid 30% of the cost towards the land (INR 90 crore) to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). Furthermore, it has reportedly set a goal of completing the project in three phases and also targeted manufacturing 20 million units annually from the plant after the completion of all three phases.

Teena Jose

