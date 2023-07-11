The company aims to use the funds to expand its omni-channel presence, strengthen operations, bolster its supply chain, invest in quality talent, launch new SKUs and amplify salience amongst its consumers

The Gen-Z focused women's denim clothing brand Freakins has raised an investment round funding from Matrix Partners, Blume Ventures, Dexter Angels and other marquee angel investors like Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness), Chakradhar Gade (Country Delight). The company aims to use the funds to expand its omni-channel presence, strengthen operations, bolster its supply chain, invest in quality talent, launch new SKUs and amplify salience amongst its consumers.

"Freakins was launched with the objective of offering denim wear for different body types. By owning the end-to-end process, from storefront to design and factories, we maintain exceptional quality control and achieve faster turnaround times, enabling us to adapt to the changing consumer preferences. The funding will facilitate our expansion into new categories, further enhance our manufacturing capabilities and extend our distribution footprint," said Puneet, founder and CEO of Freakins.

Freakins was started with an objective of building a women-centric fashion brand that brings comfort and style together. The brand aims to provide constant variety in fashion and therefore releases new apparels on a regular basis. The company further claimed that it has 35-plus categories with over 1500 styles.

"It was an absolute pleasure to work with Puneet and Shaan and the Matrix and Blume team throughout the transaction. It is always an enormous responsibility to work with any founder in its 1st institutional round. Super glad that we could not only meet but probably beat the expectations that the Freakins team had with us. Puneet and Shaan are solid builders and we hope this institutional round will help them create a denim brand for new age Indian consumers," said Devendra Agarwal, founder, Dexter Capital.