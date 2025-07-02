As consumer debt climbs across the U.S., many people are desperately searching for ways to regain control. Finding a manageable path forward is essential, whether it involves managing credit card bills, medical debt, or personal loans.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As consumer debt climbs across the U.S., many people are desperately searching for ways to regain control. Finding a manageable path forward is essential, whether it involves managing credit card bills, medical debt, or personal loans. Freedom Debt Relief (FDR) offers an alternative to traditional debt consolidation loans for those overwhelmed by unsecured debt.

What Is Freedom Debt Relief?

Founded in 2002, Freedom Debt Relief has helped over 850,000 clients resolve over $15 billion in debt. The company offers debt settlement, not consolidation loans. Instead of bundling your debts into a new loan, FDR works with your creditors to reduce what you owe through negotiation.

The approach targets consumers who can't qualify for a loan or want to reduce their total debt, not just their interest rates.

Can Freedom Debt Relief Help With Debt Consolidation?

While FDR doesn't offer loans, its settlement program can serve a similar purpose. Clients make a single monthly deposit into a dedicated account, which is then used to pay negotiated settlements.

Over time, this can simplify repayment and reduce overall debt. The program benefits those who don't qualify for loan-based consolidation due to poor credit or high debt loads.

How the Freedom Debt Relief Program Works

FDR's process begins with a free consultation. If you enroll, you'll start making deposits into a dedicated account. As your balance grows, FDR negotiates with your creditors to settle accounts for less than the full amount.

Once the settlement is reached, the agreed amount is paid from your account. This process repeats until all enrolled debts are resolved. The program typically takes 24 to 48 months to complete.

Benefits of Using Freedom Debt Relief

Clients receive reduced total debt through negotiated settlements.

There is one monthly deposit instead of multiple payments.

There are no upfront fees—you only pay after a successful settlement.

FDR is a trusted provider with two decades of experience.

Downsides to Consider

There is a short-term credit impact from settling rather than paying in full.

Fees range from 15% to 25% of enrolled debt upon settlement.

It is not a loan: FDR isn't a fit for those seeking traditional consolidation loans.

The program only applies to unsecured debts—secured loans, such as mortgages and auto loans, do not qualify.

Freedom Debt Relief vs. Traditional Debt Consolidation

Debt consolidation typically involves taking out a new loan to combine multiple balances. This can help lower your interest rate, but it often requires good credit. FDR, by contrast, allows consumers to reduce what they owe through negotiation, not new borrowing.

For example, a borrower with $25,000 in credit card debt who has missed payments may not qualify for a low-interest loan but may find relief through FDR's program.

Customer Experiences

FDR holds strong ratings on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Many users highlight the company's clear communication and personalized service. Common praise includes:

"I saved thousands and finally got some peace of mind."

"They were kind, non-judgmental, and handled everything for me."

"It took time, but it worked. I'm debt-free in under two years."

Some reviews note the process isn't instant, but the result is often worth the wait.

Is Freedom Debt Relief Right for You?

Freedom Debt Relief is a strong option for individuals with significant unsecured debt who do not qualify for consolidation loans. It's ideal for individuals seeking to reduce their debt and simplify their repayment process. The program benefits individuals facing hardship, such as job loss, medical bills, or other life events that have made debt unmanageable. While it isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, it can offer relief to people committed to sticking with the plan.

If that sounds like you, starting with a free consultation could be the first step toward financial freedom.

Investing and Crypto

Investing involves risk, and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment or financial advice.