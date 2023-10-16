Freyr Energy Raises INR 58 Crores in Series B Funding EDFI ElectriFI has also invested INR 24 crore in the round. Investors who also participated in the round were Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, Maybright Ventures and VT Capital.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Freyr Energy, a tech-enabled rooftop solar solutions provider, has raised INR 58 crore in a Series B funding round led by EDFI ElectriFI, an EU-funded impact investment facility managed by EDFI Management Company. EDFI ElectriFI has also invested INR 24 crore in the round.

"We are excited about this fund raise and bringing on-board likeminded investors. This strategic investment reinforces Freyr Energy's commitment to empower Indian retail customers and will allow us to make investments in building our team, product development and marketing to continue scaling at a rapid pace," shared Radhika Choudary and Saurabh Marda, Co-Founders, Freyr Energy.

Investors who also participated in the round were Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, Maybright Ventures and VT Capital.

"The solar market for the retail sector in India is highly fragmented and disorganized. In this context, we do see an opportunity to team-up with Freyr Energy in bringing solar solutions combined with technology and consumer financing to allow retail customers to transition seamlessly to solar power and reduce their electricity bills. At EDFI MC, we are proud to have closed this equity transaction together with likeminded investors from different parts of the globe," shared Rodrigo Madrazo, CEO, EDFI Management Company.

However, the official release did not disclose as to for what the funds will be utilised for.

Previously, Freyr Energy raised INR 27 crore in a Series A round in 2018 which was led by C4D Partners, a Netherlands-based Impact Investment Fund.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

Startup Reality Shows Make Entrepreneurship A Dinner Table Conversation

Following the massive success of Shark Tank India seasons 1 and 2, Jio Cinema will release 'Indian Angels', which will reportedly be the world's first angel investment show on OTT

By S Shanthi
Management

From Setback to Success — 4 Ways to Turn Your Struggles into Resilience

The business world is in flux, and the ability to adapt can be your greatest asset.

By Henri Al Helaly
Leadership

Man of Strength: Puneet Dalmia

Over the last two decades, Dalmia has grown the capacity from 1MnT to 43 MnT and are now amongst the top four companies in the Indian cement industry.

By Punita Sabharwal
Technology

How AI Is Transforming Healthcare

AI has been prevalent in several industries and healthcare is the latest addition to the list. With a population of 1.4 billion, India has just 64 doctors per 100,000 against the world average of 150 doctors per 100,000 people. AI is going to facilitate the healthcare process by lending a helping hand to medical professionals.

By Paromita Gupta
Women Entrepreneur™

The Chique Solution- Kamakshi Agarwala

Butt-Chique's a close-knit team of 20 members, with 95 per cent being women. As of date, it has sold its products to over 100,000 women, that's "our biggest milestone to date."

By Entrepreneur Staff