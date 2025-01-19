For him what is most important is health, which is determined by our food, and we are all eating packaged food that realization was the trigger point for him to start this journey when nobody was talking about it and misinformation was doing the rounds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Revant Himatsingka grew up eating lots of junk food as usual. Around the age of 23, when Revant was in the US he took up a nutrition course. In that one-year course, he learned that what we put inside our bodies directly affects our health. He was aghast to see how much-packaged food was on consumption in the US, as frozen and packaged food is quite the norm. He would often fall for brands whose labels read as healthy but they weren't healthy like organic lemonade which has more sugar otherwise. He wanted to create a change and thought why not do something in India where there is more health illiteracy? That's when he decided to come back to India and do something in the nutrition space. Having lived there for 13 years across the US, UK, and Dubai after completing his MBA from the Wharton School of Business he realized there is the barrier of the global world not accepting an Indian voice.

Revant looks at content creation as a means of communication whether through creating a video, writing a book, or speaking at events. However, he soon realized that he wouldn't be able to make an impact even after selling a lakh copies the way his videos would reach instantly to 1 lakh eyeballs. Soon came his first video on Bournvita, which went viral. Sharing his content strategy, Revant says, "It should be a common product, not something niche. I usually talk about false marketing in the name of healthy food."

Revant feels the entry barriers have been reduced while reaching out to more people via videos. From being a McKinsey Consultant who was advising food brands Revant joined the club of content creators and is now popular as a critic of food brands. He said rather than becoming an activist, creating videos has actually made his voice heard in a shorter time. The number of people who support and follow him in his journey is incomparable via any other medium. In his words, "My journey is against food brands marketing junk as healthy." Revant feels he has become ineligible to get a job again after having several legal cases against him in the last one and a half years by the food companies.

For him what is most important is health, which is determined by our food, and we are all eating packaged food that realization was the trigger point for him to start this journey when nobody was talking about it and misinformation was doing the rounds. At his Indian Protein School, he is not putting any fees in place but rather asking people to pay what they want. Unlike other influencers, Revant hasn't partnered with any brand so far.

He's partnered with a company working on an app to give a food rating and plans to work with the government to include health and nutrition as part of the curriculum. Concluding on his plans, he says, "There is room for awareness even outside India. Now I'm fighting back all the legal cases."

Instagram: 2.7 M