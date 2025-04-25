Focusing on bridal and milestone jewelry, Lucira offers signature solitaires, bespoke engagement rings, eternity bands, and versatile designs for everyday wear. The brand has also introduced five exclusive diamond cuts, each designed to maximise light and emotion.

Rupesh Jain, the digital jewelry pioneer who built Candere into one of online fine jewelry platforms before its acquisition by Kalyan Jewellers, is back in the spotlight with his latest venture—Lucira. A modern lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, Lucira is Jain's vision of ethical, design-forward luxury for the new-age consumer.

"Lucira is about elevating meaningful moments with timeless design and ethical brilliance. We're not just shaping rings, we're shaping what they represent in today's world," said Jain.

Inspired by the Latin word Lucent, meaning "to shine," Lucira celebrates proposals, weddings, anniversaries, and personal milestones with intentional, sustainable design. At its core, Lucira aims to redefine fine jewelry by blending heritage craftsmanship with cutting-edge AI personalisation, certified lab-grown diamonds, and a seamless digital-first experience.

These lab-grown diamonds—certified by IGI, GIA, SGL, and Hallmark—mirror the brilliance and durability of mined diamonds, but come with a lighter environmental and financial footprint. Each Lucira piece is handcrafted using recycled gold, combining tradition and technology to create personalised, elegant designs.

Currently available online with nationwide delivery, Lucira will soon launch its flagship experience stores in metro cities, with a plan for rapid expansion across India and into global markets. Jain's omnichannel approach aims to offer customers the convenience of e-commerce along with the emotional connection of a physical store experience.

"Our vision is to create a premium, design-led fine jewelry destination that begins online and extends into beautifully curated physical spaces," said Jain. "We want Lucira to become synonymous with modern luxury that's personal, purposeful, and proudly Indian."

Focusing on bridal and milestone jewelry, Lucira offers signature solitaires, bespoke engagement rings, eternity bands, and versatile designs for everyday wear. The brand has also introduced five exclusive diamond cuts, each designed to maximise light and emotion.

Lucira isn't just another jewelry label—it's a movement toward purposeful luxury. With India's robust diamond ecosystem and increasing global interest in lab-grown alternatives, Jain believes Lucira is well-positioned to become the country's global lab-grown diamond luxury house.