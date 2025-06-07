"One day, I was in the metro carrying a power bank. A man saw it and asked, 'What are you doing with this gadget?' I said, 'I'm charging my phone.' He asked, 'Will it charge mine too?' That's when it hit me that we were solving a real problem people hadn't even named yet," says Ashok Rajpal, Founder and Director, Ambrane

In 2012, when mobile phones were becoming smarter and India was just stepping into its digital journey, a young brand called Ambrane quietly took root. Its mission was simple—make smart technology accessible and affordable for every Indian household.

"We saw a big shift happening," recalls Ashutosh Rajpal, Founder and Director, Ambrane. "Technology was moving fast from IT to mobility, and smartphone penetration was rising. That's when we realised the need for compact and convenient gadgets like power banks, tablets, and routers."

That vision was soon translated into action. Long before the 'Make in India' initiative was officially launched in 2014, Ambrane had already set up its own manufacturing unit. "We wanted to try innovations in-house not just to build better products, but also to create more jobs and income for our country," Rajpal shares.

Charging Ahead in a New Market

Launching a new tech product in India wasn't easy. In 2012, the concept of a power bank was still foreign to most people. "One day, I was in the metro carrying a power bank. A man saw it and asked, 'What are you doing with this gadget?' I said, 'I'm charging my phone.' He replied, 'Will it charge mine too?' That's when it hit me that we were solving a real problem people hadn't even named yet."

Rajpal remembers the biggest initial challenge for his company was distribution. "At that time, most businesses relied on traditional distribution channels, which were hard for a new brand like ours. But e-commerce gave us a lifeline, it allowed us to reach consumers directly and educate them about our products."

Today, Ambrane is one of India's top-selling electronics brands, especially in the charging and mobility segment. With products across power banks, smart plugs, grooming tools, audio devices, and smart home appliances, the brand has grown far beyond its early offerings.

"We're present almost everywhere now, from D2C on our website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and also in offline distribution and B2B channels," says Rajpal. "More than 60 per cent of our business comes from e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms."

The focus of the brand is clear: reach more Indian households, especially in smaller cities. "We've built a strong base in major cities, but now we're expanding rapidly into tier 2, 3, and 4 markets. Our goal is to reach deep into India."

Homes, AI & Global Play

Ambrane isn't just sticking to its roots but evolving. The brand has already entered the smart home category with products like air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. "Yes, we've started launching smart home appliances, and the response has been great. We're planning to go big in that space," Rajpal confirms.

While commenting on the AI integration, Rajpal says, "Right now, our focus is on appliances, but we know that technology is evolving fast. We've already worked on smart plugs years ago, and we're planning more AI-enabled products soon."

With a strong domestic base and an annual turnover of INR 260 crore, Ambrane is now eyeing international markets. "Last year, we started working with some global partners. This year, we're focusing on Eastern markets and participating in events like GITEX in Dubai. Next year, we're heading to CES," says Rajpal.

Despite this growth, Ambrane has stayed completely bootstrapped, with over 600 employees, including manufacturing staff. "We haven't raised any external funding yet. But now we're open—if the right opportunity comes, we'll consider it to help us grow faster."

Lessons for the next-gen entrepreneurs

When asked what advice he'd give to young entrepreneurs, Ashutosh keeps it real,

"You have to listen, learn, and act. Understand the market deeply and know your consumers. Presentation matters, a good product alone is not enough if people don't know about it. And above all, quality is key."

As for the future of D2C and AI, he believes data will lead the way.

"In the age of AI, data is everything. If you understand it well, you can solve real problems. Use AI for smarter marketing, better systems, and even product innovation," he concludes.

Quick Facts