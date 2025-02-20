The company started in London in 2003 and became a market leader, creating new methods for businesses to handle international payroll operations.

The Beginning of Better Payroll Management

Mercans started with a clear goal: to fix the major payroll problems that global companies face. Vishwanathan Arunachalam (Vish), CEO of Mercans' Payroll & SaaS business, describes the company's start: "When we started this organization, the focus was mainly on the staffing and recruitment business. We quickly realized that to service customers effectively, we needed certain prerequisites: having our own legal entities in the countries we support and a strong technology product for both HRMS and payroll."

This understanding drove the company to build its own technology foundation, first supporting its staffing and Employer of Record (EOR) business. The company expanded its abilities while it grew.

Creating Multi-Country Payroll Technology

Mercans discovered that no platform could handle global payroll effectively. This market gap prompted Mercans to become a payroll technology leader.

Vish explains this key moment: "Global payroll was really picking up at that point in time, and there was no single vendor, technology, or platform available. So the management thought that we should move toward technology and start creating a single code-based platform, especially for the payroll industry."

This goal led Mercans to develop its own platform, which evolved through multiple versions to reach its current excellence. "Now the product is pretty much in excellent shape," Vish states. "This is the third version we are running. The first two versions were more about finding out what the market was looking for, testing the waters, getting some clients, and then improving the product know-how."

Meeting Challenges Through Better Solutions

The road to market leadership presented obstacles. Vish shares some difficulties: "The biggest challenge itself is that it's easy to sign up a deal in the payroll industry, but it's very, very hard to create certain discipline and process and bring everything under technology and stick to your roots of getting the whole thing done through the technology."

Companies often resorted to manual processes when problems arose, moving away from automation. Mercans solved this through steady technological improvement.

The New Standard in Global Payroll

Mercans' HR Blizz platform helps businesses manage HR and payroll in 160 countries. It offers one unified system for multi-country payroll processing.

Vish states, "When you really look into the market landscape, we are very, very few. There are only one or two companies that are into payroll technology, and we stand really unique there. Our positioning is single platform, multi-country technology, and we do not see any competition in that space."

Smarter Systems, Simpler Solutions

Mercans plans its future in payroll technology. The company is investing resources in artificial intelligence and machine learning to upgrade its payroll solutions. These improvements will automate more processes and give clients better results.

"We are automating it regularly," Vish explains. "It's a continuous journey, but we have a very well-defined structured organization. We have various groups like a product group, a compliance group, and a factory group, ensuring that our implementation is efficient and reusable."

Adding AI and ML into its systems will create new possibilities in global payroll management. These technologies will change how businesses handle international payroll operations, from automated audit trails to predictive analytics.

Mercans grew from a small business to a market leader in payroll solutions through determination and smart solutions. The company leads the industry with advanced payroll technology. While businesses expand globally, Mercans delivers advanced solutions that make global payroll management straightforward and precise.