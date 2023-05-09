Fundly.ai Raises $3 Million Seed Funding From Accel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fintech startup Fundly.ai has raised $3 million in Seed funding. The round was led by Accel India and also saw participation from Multiply Ventures and other angel investors. The company will utilize the fund raised to revolutionize pharma supply chain financing.

"We have partnered with Accel India and Multiply Ventures to drive positive change and revolutionize the industry, enabling retailers and distributors to achieve their full potential. Our strong commitment to customer- centricity, inspires us to continually push boundaries and develop products that cater to the needs of our customers. With this new funding, we are excited to expand our reach and explore untapped markets, bringing our vision of a more efficient and effective pharma supply chain to an even larger demographic," said Amit Chawla, co-founder, Fundly.ai.

With this round of funding, Fundly.ai is also planning various growth initiatives, including deeper engagement with existing customers, expansion into new geographies, building technology, and working on newer product offerings. Their focus is on empowering retailers and distributors with the necessary tools to thrive in the pharma ecosystem, according to an official statement by the company.

"Amit and Shree bring a wealth of experience from their deep lending background. Leveraging this experience, they have been able to identify the gaps and opportunities that exist in the pharma supply chain. While financing serves as an entry point, we are thrilled to see the innovative solutions that the Fundly.ai team plans to bring to retailers, distributors, and other stakeholders," said Sarthak Singh, investor, Accel

Founded by Amit Chawla and Shreeram Ramanathan, Fundly.ai is set to redefine supply chain financing in the pharma industry, making credit accessible to those at the lower levels of the supply chain pyramid than ever before.