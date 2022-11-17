G20 Presidency: PM Modi Emphasizes On 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over the presidency of G20 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. " India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realize all aspects of our vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PIB PM arrives at Bali, Indonesia to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' <a href="https://t.co/fRFFcDqpzO">pic.twitter.com/fRFFcDqpzO</a></p>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1592822187505102848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

India will assume the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1.

Taking over the presidency, the PM said, "We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy' together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change."

"Had fruitful deliberations with various world leaders and also highlighted India's position on key subjects. I thank the people of Indonesia, the Indonesian Government and President for their warm hospitality," he added.

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to an ET report, India played a key role in framing G20's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, helping arrive at a consensus between views of the Global South and West on the issue.

The members of the G20 are, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest, quoted G-20 website.