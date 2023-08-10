Gaming Startup MetaShot Secures $400,000 In Pre-Seed Funding The funds will be used to expand the team, invest toward growth and marketing, and for R&D efforts

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

MetaShot, a Bangalore-based gaming startup, secures $400,000 in a pre-Seed funding round with participation from Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from an early-stage gaming focussed fund and prominent angels, including founders of Dineout - Ankit Mehrotra, Sahil Jain and Khalid Qazi, among others. The funds will be used to expand the team, invest toward growth and marketing, and for R&D efforts.

"MetaShot aims to revolutionise the $72 billion global gaming console market by introducing accessible metaphysical gaming, which is currently in its early stages globally and in India. Our mission is to bring the joy of physical sports to every living room. With our first product, we aim to bring the fun and excitement of real cricket into every living room of a cricket-crazy nation. Interestingly, we dreamed, designed and built MetaShot completely out of India. We thank our investors for believing in our journey and backing our mission," said Prince Thomas, co-founder, MetaShot.

Founded by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Behera, and Ajith Sunny, MetaShot aims to democratize the console gaming industry with its innovative technologies that will now make metaphysical gaming devices accessible to millions of households.

According to an official statement, MetaShot is currently operating in the Bangalore market and plans to expand its operations to other cities in the second quarter of the current financial year, with further aspirations to venture into other cricket-playing nations soon.

"MetaShot is bringing a near real life cricketing experience to the gamers. Cricket is loved in India in all seasons and for all reasons. We see that with the right marketing and business strategy, that Metashot has demonstrated, they can tap into billions of cricket lovers in the country and explore strategic partnership to drive their brand recall. The potential is immense, and we believe IPV can help MetaShot with this Moon shot of an opportunity," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

