Gautam Adani To Receive USIBC Global Leadership Award

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group and the third-richest person in the world with a net worth of $137 billion, will soon be receiving the USIBC 2022 Global Leadership Award.

Company handout Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group with ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, president, USIBC

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) announced they will confer the USIBC 2022 Global Leadership Award to Gautam Adani. The award will be presented at USIBC's India Ideas Summit on September 7, 2022 in New Delhi.

USIBC president and ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap visited the Adani Mundra Industrial Park on Thursday.

"During my first-ever visit to Gujarat, I was delighted to meet Gautam Adani to discuss his vision of India's rise. I was impressed by the Adani Mundra Industrial Park. The Adani Group's investments into world class infrastructure in Mundra is one of the many reasons that Gujarat leads in places to do business. We look forward to presenting our Global Leadership Award to Adani at our summit in New Delhi on 7th September, where we will celebrate 75 years of the Indian growth story and chart the next 75 years of U.S.-India prosperity" said ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, president, USIBC.

Given annually since 2007, the Global Leadership Award recognizes top corporate executives from India and the United States who demonstrate an active and dynamic commitment to strengthening the U.S.- India partnership. Previous recipients of this award include Jeff Bezos, founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq; Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx Corporation and Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra.