The collaboration will allow Genpact's global talent to access Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to enable them to unlock new opportunities to implement generative AI capabilities for clients

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Genpact has recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to equip over 115,000 employees with AI tools. The collaboration will allow Genpact's global talent to access Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to enable them to unlock new opportunities to implement generative AI capabilities for clients.

"Generative AI's potential to drive innovation is unprecedented, and by democratizing access to this technology, including Microsoft Azure's powerful AI tools, we continue to foster our culture of innovation, experimentation, and knowledge across our more than 115,000 global workforce. Our continuous learning environment helps clients optimize AI's rapidly evolving landscape, and we're excited to leverage Microsoft's AI tools to revolutionize the way we approach problem-solving," said Vidya Rao, chief information officer, Genpact.

As per an official statement, this relationship with Microsoft builds on Genpact's deep expertise in AI innovation – from decades-long investments in advanced data analytics to strategic AI acquisitions, to leading-edge technology solutions and extensive experience with LLMs across numerous industries, including consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, hi-tech, and financial services.

"Genpact is an innovator in combining AI and advanced analytics, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to expedite the development of new solutions that empower enterprises to strategically use generative AI for business value. Microsoft Azure AI, combined with Genpact's industry knowledge, operational expertise, and experience in running processes for Global Fortune companies, will be a powerful combination," said Sangita Singh, general manager IT&ITES, Microsoft India.

Genpact has recently established a generative AI practice with a team of data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts focused on the rapid development of generative AI capabilities on the Genpact Cora platform which is already integrated with more than 250 enterprise ecosystems handling more than 20 million transactions a month, the statement added.