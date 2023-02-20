The fund raised will get utilized to onboard more than 2,500 colleges and over 12,000 employers, explore overseas markets and expand the GetWork Club

Gurugram-based end-to-end SaaS platform GetWork has raised INR 7 crore in pre-Series A funding round from Samarthya Investment Advisors, NVS Wealth Managers and Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from marquee founders and angel investors like Pravin Agarwala (co-founder, Betterplace), Shuchi Kothari (director, Health & Glow and DSP Group Family Office) and Saurabh Garg (co- founder, NoBroker). The fund raised will get utilized to onboard more than 2,500 colleges and over 12,000 employers, explore overseas markets and expand the GetWork Club, according to an official statement.

"Over 42,000 colleges and training schools add 1.2 crore fresh graduates to the working population every year. However, there isn't a single platform that provides specific tools, guidance, and job opportunities to fresh graduates from tier 2 and tier 3 colleges. GetWork's placement platform and GetWork Club focus on solving this massive problem. This funding round brought onboard an exciting set of investors who will help us scale the GetWork platform pan-India over the next 18 months," said Rahul Veerwal, founder of GetWork.

GetWork currently has 6,500 employers recruiting from the 13 lakh students on the GetWork platform from more than 1000 colleges across India. In the last 90 days, over 3,300 freshers got placed with sought-after employers like ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Retail, Hathway, and Justdial, and fast-growing startups such as LeverageEdu, Lawyered, and Nutrifresh, claimed by the company in the statement.

"The incumbent recruitment platforms focus on experienced candidates. They have not been able to cater to the specific needs of fresh college graduates and placement cells of tier 2 and 3 colleges. This is where GetWork has built a robust and innovative platform that aids in the discoverability of fresh talent from these colleges by connecting them to recruiters looking for specific talent for their pan-India job openings," said Jatin Karani, co-founder and partner of Samarthya Investment Advisors.

Launched in 2019, GetWork is a B2B SaaS platform for colleges to place their fresh graduates directly into startups and corporates.