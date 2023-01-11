Giga Fun Studios Raises $2.4 Million In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New Bengaluru-based casual gaming startup Giga Fun Studios, has raised $2.4 million in a Seed round led by Lumikai, India's pioneering gaming and interactive media focused VC Fund and the consumer specialists Fireside Ventures. All In Capital, Kettleborough VC and Riverwalk Holdings also participated in this round. The company will utilise the funds to create a new benchmark in casual games built to high quality for Indian and global audiences.

"We have been brainstorming the idea of creating a Gaming studio that caters to the Indian audience and the core problem we mutually identified was that while current dominant casual games (such as Candy Crush) are very high in quality, they haven't been able to fully unlock an Indian player base due to a lack of cultural resonance. This is additionally visible in the lack of monetization participation of the Indian player. With over 5 billion downloads, India is one of the largest download markets for casual games. Our belief is that with the right themes and geo-specific mechanics, we will be able to crack adoption and monetization for casual games in India," said Krishnendu Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO, at Giga Fun Studios.

Giga Fun Studios is India's newest casual gaming studio. It aims to disrupt the category, by creating engaging, high quality games that are culturally relevant for the Indian player base, and the goal of the studio is to develop world class games for Indian and global audiences.

"We believe that culture-themed casual games have the potential to unlock massive disruption in the gaming space in India. We're excited to be partnering with Giga Fun Studios at an early stage, and look forward to supporting them with our deep gaming expertise and network on their mission to build a match3 engine that will allow them to build high-quality games, built specifically with geo-specific mechanics, localised game loops, unique distribution and India first monetisation," said Justin Shriram Keeling, founding general partner, Lumikai.

