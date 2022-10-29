Give Primacy To Made In India Products: Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has requested India's business community to give primacy to products that are made in India, while addressing the All India Vaishya Federation (AIYF) in Hyderabad.

The minister emphasized the need to promote industry and manufacturing in India in order to boost employment.

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the travelers and tourists to spend at least five per cent of their travel budget on locally made products, the minister said, "Our talented artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs deserve to be supported and promoted."

The minister said that the government had ensured food security to nearly 80 crore citizens by supplying food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and additional five kilo food grains per person per month. "It should be a matter of gratification to taxpayers that their money was being used well to help those in real need. As many as 50 crore people are now being given free, quality healthcare and clean drinking," he said in a statement.

The minister stressed that India was ready to take decisive steps towards becoming a developed nation, a vishwaguru. He expressed confidence that India's huge youth population had the capability to drive this quest forward. "India is the sole bright spot in the world today. The world is looking towards India with great hope", he added.

He noted that developed nations were now aspiring to enter into FTAs with India and said that the fastest FTA in the world was concluded between India and UAE in just 88 days. He added that the rest of the GCC nations were also gearing up to sign FTAs with India.

He mentioned that the actions and special allocation of budgets by the central government under atmanirbhar Bharat makes the country's economic system much stronger and enriched. The minister has called for the promotion of local products, artisans, skilled weavers etc, as it is important to support them in every way.

Flagship welfare programmes rolled out by the Centre such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission have helped the poor to improve their quality of life, the minister emphasized.