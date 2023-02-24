Global Mobility Platform inDrive Raises $150 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A global mobility and urban services platform, inDrive has raised $150 million in an innovative hybrid instrument from General Catalyst to fund marketing spend, including user acquisition and retention costs. The new funding will give inDrive additional financial flexibility and will support the company's ongoing growth. General Catalyst previously participated in inDrive's $150 million Series C investment round led by Insight Partners in 2021.

"We are pleased that General Catalyst has again invested in inDrive, enabling us to maintain our high double-digit growth rates, improve the quality of our offering, and develop new business verticals. inDrive is in a strong financial position and has a choice of financing instruments that best suit its requirements. I believe that this financing reflects General Catalyst's conviction in our ability to continue to successfully expand into new communities and new business verticals in the coming years," said Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO.

The platform continued its rapid growth in 2022, despite a challenging global macro environment, with an 88% year-on-year increase in gross revenue serving as solid evidence of the business's resilience. The number of countries where the company operates reached 47, up from 37 in 2021. inDrive expanded its team to 2,700 employees spread across 17 offices worldwide, with 1,000 newcomers in 2022, claimed by the company in a statement.

"General Catalyst is optimistic inDrive is set for sustained growth, and we are excited to back a business that we believe has a strong mission and benefits so many communities around the world. It's important to us that the investments we make have a positive impact, and inDrive is well placed to do so," said General Catalyst.