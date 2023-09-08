GOAT Brand Labs Completes 100% Acquisition Of Frangipani Founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra in May 2021, G.O.A.T Brand Labs is an aggregator of D2C brands that invests in digitally native brands in the lifestyle space

By Teena Jose

GOAT Brand Labs has acquired the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honoring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021. Frangipani, the children's nightwear and loungewear brand founded in 2012 by two Mumbai-based moms has been in the market for over a decade.

"As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful. We hope that in GBL's capable hands, the brand will achieve newer heights," said Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand, the founders, in a joint statement.

Founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra in May 2021, G.O.A.T Brand Labs is an aggregator of D2C brands that invests in digitally native brands in the lifestyle space (fashion, home, nutrition, beauty and personal care).

"Sunaina and Mansi have played a pivotal role in growing Frangipani over the last 10 years. With GBL taking full control, we will continue using all our D2C platform capabilities to accelerate the brand for the next level of growth. I wish the founders the very best and thank them for all their efforts in bringing the brand to this point," said Rishi Vasudev, CEO and Co-Founder, GOAT Brands Labs.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

