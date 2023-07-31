G.O.A.T Brand Labs Invests In Innovative Collabs And Community Building Initiatives For Breakbounce Breakbounce recently launched its new 'Fearless' collection which aims to capture the spirit of street culture while staying authentic to the brand's ethos of movement and dynamism

By Teena Jose

E-commerce roll-up firm G.O.A.T Brand Labs has made an investment in innovative collaboration and community-building initiatives for Breakbounce, a unisex casual wear brand.

Breakbounce recently launched its new 'Fearless' collection which aims to capture the spirit of street culture while staying authentic to the brand's ethos of movement and dynamism.

To launch this collection, G.O.A.T Brand Labs has invested in community-building efforts through strategic collaborations, which will help Breakbounce grow and strengthen its customer base. G.O.A.T has helped the casual wear brand partner with a diverse group of influencers who embody the brand's ethos.

"The mission for Breakbounce continues to be to deliver high quality products to the youth, aligned to the latest urban and casual wear trends. Breakbounce was the first to introduce street fashion in India and we envision it becoming the most preferred brand in the category," said Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

Breakbounce has partnered with popular choreographers\YouTubers Tejas Dhoke & Ishpreet Dang from Dancefit Live for a long-term association, said the company in a statement.

"We see Breakbounce as more than just a streetwear brand; it's a movement, a platform for self-expression and individuality. Our potential lies in our ability to connect with our customers at a deeper level, to resonate with their passions and aspirations and to be a catalyst for positive change," said Sanjeev Mukhija, founder, Breakbounce.

