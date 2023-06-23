Google Announces the Launch Of Second Edition Of Startup School 2023 As per the company, India is home to close to a lakh startups and this year, Google plans to reach out to 30,000 startups and offer instructor-led sessions on a series of topics such as AI, leadership, product and tech strategy, marketing

By Teena Jose

Google India, on Friday, in collaboration with government-run Startup India has announced to host Startup School 2023 mentorship programme next month in India.

this year's program will span over eight weeks, featuring over 30 Google and industry experts via fireside chats with transformative entrepreneurs and VCs, as well as instructor-led sessions on a series of topics including AI, product and tech strategy, marketing & global growth and funding & leadership," said Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships, in a Blogpost.

India is home to close to a lakh startups and this year, Google plans to reach out to 30,000 startups and offer instructor-led sessions on a series of topics such as AI, leadership, product and tech strategy, marketing, how to scale up global growth, and importantly help build networks with VCs for funding, according to the company.

"India began its startup journey with the vision laid down by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in January 2016 with the launch of the Startup India initiative and it gives me immense pleasure to launch the Google Startup School 2023 supported by Startup India and DPIIT. Startup India and Google with this shared mission of contributing to the growth of entrepreneurship in the country have come together to enable startups at scale through this program," said Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt of India.

The company also claimed that the launch edition of Startup School saw over 14,000 startups participate from more than 600 towns and cities, with encouraging feedback.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

See all
