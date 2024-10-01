This acquisition builds on Adda247's history of strategic takeovers, which include StudyIQ, a UPSC-focused edtech platform, in 2021; Veeksha, a 3D experiential learning company, in 2023; and Ekagrata, a chartered accountancy (CA) test-prep platform, in July 2024.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google-backed edtech company Adda247 has acquired placement preparation platform PrepInsta as part of its ambitious expansion plans.

This acquisition builds on Adda247's history of strategic takeovers, which include StudyIQ, a UPSC-focused edtech platform, in 2021; Veeksha, a 3D experiential learning company, in 2023; and Ekagrata, a chartered accountancy (CA) test-prep platform, in July 2024. These moves signal Adda247's transition from a test prep company to a comprehensive provider of job-focused education and skilling programs across both public and private sector roles.

Founded in 2019, PrepInsta is a placement preparation platform primarily catering to engineering students preparing for assessments and interviews.

The platform helps them secure roles such as data scientist, software engineer, full-stack developer, and quality analyst. PrepInsta has gained popularity by offering a wide range of programs focused on high-demand fields like generative AI, AI/ML, cloud computing, and data science, preparing students for careers in GCCs (Global Capability Centers), GSIs (Global System Integrators), and leading digital companies.

Commenting on the acquisition, PrepInsta's co-founder, Atulya Kaushik, said, "We are excited about joining Adda247, the market leader in Test Prep that supports career development across 35+ categories. Adda247's user base, which includes many engineering students and freshers, will help us extend our tech and digital skills programs to over 1.2 million paid users."

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO of Adda247's Skilling and Higher Education Business, highlighted the value PrepInsta brings to their portfolio. "PrepInsta is one of the most preferred platforms for aspirants aiming for careers in service- or product-driven tech companies. Over the past five years, PrepInsta has helped more than 1.2 lakh professionals secure roles in leading tech firms. Together, we aim to launch job-focused skilling initiatives, supporting professionals and organisations alike."

Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 offers a wide array of educational products, including live online classes, mock tests, video courses, and e-books.

With over 40 million monthly users and 2 million students enrolled in premium courses, Adda247 continues to expand its reach. Recently, the company also launched its first ESOP buyback plan, benefiting over 130 employees, further solidifying its commitment to growth and innovation in the edtech space.