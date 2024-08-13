You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google, on Monday, announced that the company will be rolling out its Made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones in the country. The announcement came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) where the company is excited to share that the first Made in India Google Pixel 8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Google also thanked Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for his partnership in bringing the Pixel experience to people across India.

Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines ?



Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India ? pic.twitter.com/6nKvvcyFkj — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2024

To capitalise in the booming smartphone market in India, Google had earlier announced that the company is searching for suppliers in India to shift a portion of its Pixel smartphone production to India, according to a report by Bloomberg, adding that the company has initiated early discussions with domestic suppliers as it looks to capitalise on India's growing potential as a manufacturing hub. According to the report, India's Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Google's chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai, at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, for a conversation that revolved around Modi's local manufacturing drive and India's state-backed technology push. Read more

In recent times, more and more companies are trying to establish their presence in the Indian smartphone market. Tech giants like Acer have also established the groundwork for design, production and distribution of smartphones in the vast Indian smartphone market. Read more