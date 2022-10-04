Google To Empower 20 Women-Founded Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google, on Monday, has announced the first class of 20 women founded or co-founded startups. As per the company, these startups have been selected from around 400 applications, for the inaugural cohort of 'Google for startups accelerator- India women founders'.

"This programme is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India's digitally-trained workforce, be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career," said Google, in a statement.

The programme is designed to give special focus on subjects like access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons representation, prove challenging for female founders.

Moreover, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, product strategy and growth, as well as provide access to global community of women founders, as per the company's statement.

The startups that got selected for the cohort are Aspire for Her, Brown Living, CoLLearn Education, Commudle, Dubverse, Elda Health, Fitbots, FreeStand, Jumping Minds, LXME;MeMeraki, Mishry, OPOD Audio, PickMyWork, Rang De, Savage, Sprint Studio, The Bridge, TrackNow and Tradyl.

As per reports, Mishry startup builds a world-class review-focused ecosystem with a mission to remove product misinformation through authentic reviews and customer feedback, whereas OPOD Audio is a vernacular audio app that provides contextual information on trending news and current affairs in just 30 seconds.