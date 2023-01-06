Government Is Planning To Make IST Mandatory: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Central government is planning to come up with a comprehensive policy to make Indian Standard Time (IST) mandatory nationwide, according to a PTI report, citing a senior official of the consumer affairs ministry.

In a deeper note, the official reportedly said that the purpose of the new policy is to ensure synchronization of all networks and computers to IST and adoption of IST by telecom service providers, Internet service providers, power grids, banks, stock exchange etc.

Currently, IST is not being adopted mandatorily by all telecom and internet service providers. They are utilising the servers synchronised to other sources such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is already working on a project in coordination with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to generate and disseminate accurate time traceable to IST, stated the report.

"The ministry is also planning to develop a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework for mandatory adoption of IST under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. It is imperative that all networks and computers within the country, especially those that cater to the real time applications to the strategic sectors for national security, be synchronised to the national time standard," the official told PTI.

The official further said that, "Upon completion, the project is expected to enhance national security and reduce the error in time synchronisation."