Government To Introduce Framework To Check Fake Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms By Next Week

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that the government will publish frameworks to counter fake reviews and unverified star ratings on e-commerce websites, hotel and travel booking platforms by next week.

Pexels

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services. But fake reviews and star ratings mislead consumers into buying online products and services.

To address this issue and check fake reviews, Singh said the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has finalized frameworks after studying the present mechanism being followed by the e-commerce entities in India and best practices available globally.

"After consultation with stakeholders, we have finalised frameworks to counter fake reviews. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has also come out with a standard. The frameworks for fake review management will be published next week," Singh told PTI.

He added that, "Probably, India will be the first country to have developed frameworks for fake review management. Initially, it will be voluntary and gradually will be made mandatory."

As per reports, the DoCA under the ministry of consumer affairs had formed a committee to submit on this concerning issue. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had held several rounds of consultation with trade bodies and discussed the issue of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms

The government aims to bring transparency in the e-commerce market by preventing biased, fake or paid reviews of goods.