According to the report, the minister said over the years startups have witnessed a shift from IT to Biotech and Earth Sciences as new opportunities have opened in Oceanography

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday, has said that the government has proposed the setting up of a mechanism to oversee the nurturing and progress of startups as their numbers have risen to more than a lakh, according to a PTI report.

While addressing the valedictory function and Awards Ceremony of the National Technology Week Exposition at Pragati Maidan, the minister reportedly added that such a mechanism will closely follow the growth of startups, see how to sustain them so that they do not lose out, especially those that have received technical and financial support from the government.

"One is age factor, I have seen a scientist setting up a startup after retirement; second is higher qualification, you just need to be an innovator, having an inherent quest for creativity," Singh said.

S Chandrasekhar, Secretary Department of Science and Technology, said every startup that took part in the Exposition was very conscious of sustainable development.

"By Amritkaal, we hope to cease all greenhouse emissions and minimize damage to the environment," he said.

The National Technology Day celebration was started in 1999 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.