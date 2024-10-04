Inappropriate usage of crop-protection chemicals can result in decreased effectiveness, and with climate change impacting the environment, there is an increase in intensity of pests' attacks, leading to greater use of synthetic pesticides in agriculture.

Sustainability is the need of the hour, and our Indian system of agriculture is based on sustainability, said Agriculture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr PK Singh while emphasizing on the need of sustainability in the area of crop protection.

Addressing the gathering at 'FICCI Crop Protection Summit' Singh said that the starting of green revolution saw the advent of fertilizers and agro-chemicals use. "It is now going to be the new seed varieties which will help in reduction of chemical and fertilizers use. Varieties are the key to the success of sustainability in future," he added.

He said that the government is emphasizing on implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems which takes care of natural pest control measures.

India is the fourth largest producer of crop-protection chemicals in the world after the USA, Japan and China, accounting for 14 per cent of the global market share. The Indian crop-protection chemicals industry valued at USD 7.9 billion in FY2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75 per cent to USD 12.58 billion by 2028.59 The main growth levers for the industry are increasing population and the subsequent rise in demand for food, adoption of digital technologies, and evolving go-to market (GTM) models such as direct-to-consumer (D2C), e-commerce and direct selling to farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

In order to mitigate these challenges, the government promotes integrated pest management (IPM) practices through training programmes, subsidies for biopesticides and research support.

IPM is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to managing pests that combines biological, cultural, physical, and chemical tools in such a way that minimises health, economic, and environmental risks. IPM offers a balanced and sustainable approach to pest management, reducing the negative impacts of pesticides while maintaining agricultural productivity. Its adoption in India is crucial for promoting healthier crops, protecting the environment, and ensuring economic benefits for farmers.

Singh stated that the government has already developed over 70,000 'Amrit Sarovars' for use along with the renovation of several ponds are underway. "By the end of December, more than 1 lakh water bodies will be ready for use. We are also bringing in other application methods of drones," he noted.

Speaking on the use of new technology, Dr Singh emphasized on the easy adoption of the technologies by the farmer. "The ease of adoption of new technologies, particularly emerging chemistries, should be simple enough for all farmers to adopt," he added.