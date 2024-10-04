Get All Access for $5/mo

Govt emphasizes on Need of Sustainability in Crop Protection Inappropriate usage of crop-protection chemicals can result in decreased effectiveness, and with climate change impacting the environment, there is an increase in intensity of pests' attacks, leading to greater use of synthetic pesticides in agriculture.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inhouse

Sustainability is the need of the hour, and our Indian system of agriculture is based on sustainability, said Agriculture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr PK Singh while emphasizing on the need of sustainability in the area of crop protection.

Addressing the gathering at 'FICCI Crop Protection Summit' Singh said that the starting of green revolution saw the advent of fertilizers and agro-chemicals use. "It is now going to be the new seed varieties which will help in reduction of chemical and fertilizers use. Varieties are the key to the success of sustainability in future," he added.

He said that the government is emphasizing on implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems which takes care of natural pest control measures.

India is the fourth largest producer of crop-protection chemicals in the world after the USA, Japan and China, accounting for 14 per cent of the global market share. The Indian crop-protection chemicals industry valued at USD 7.9 billion in FY2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.75 per cent to USD 12.58 billion by 2028.59 The main growth levers for the industry are increasing population and the subsequent rise in demand for food, adoption of digital technologies, and evolving go-to market (GTM) models such as direct-to-consumer (D2C), e-commerce and direct selling to farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

According to the report, inappropriate usage of crop-protection chemicals can result in decreased effectiveness, and with climate change impacting the environment, there is an increase in intensity of pests' attacks, leading to greater use of synthetic pesticides in agriculture.

In order to mitigate these challenges, the government promotes integrated pest management (IPM) practices through training programmes, subsidies for biopesticides and research support.

IPM is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to managing pests that combines biological, cultural, physical, and chemical tools in such a way that minimises health, economic, and environmental risks. IPM offers a balanced and sustainable approach to pest management, reducing the negative impacts of pesticides while maintaining agricultural productivity. Its adoption in India is crucial for promoting healthier crops, protecting the environment, and ensuring economic benefits for farmers.

Singh stated that the government has already developed over 70,000 'Amrit Sarovars' for use along with the renovation of several ponds are underway. "By the end of December, more than 1 lakh water bodies will be ready for use. We are also bringing in other application methods of drones," he noted.

Speaking on the use of new technology, Dr Singh emphasized on the easy adoption of the technologies by the farmer. "The ease of adoption of new technologies, particularly emerging chemistries, should be simple enough for all farmers to adopt," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital

From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
Entrepreneurs

What It Takes to Lead Indian Family-owned Businesses

The Entrepreneur India Summit 2024's session on Gen Next leaders wasn't just a discussion about business; it was a testament to how tradition and transformation can coexist, making this new generation a force to be reckoned with

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Starting a Business

This Ex-CIA Officer's Near-Death Experience Inspired Her to Start a Business That's Earning Over 8 Figures a Year: 'I Have a Higher Risk Tolerance Than Most'

Emily Hikade, founder and CEO of luxury sleepwear and home company Petite Plume, had an unconventional path to entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

IIT Bombay Launches Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI and Data Science

IIT Bombay's new 18-month online diploma equips professionals with essential AI and data science skills, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications to foster innovation and global competitiveness.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cyient DLM Acquires Altek Electronics for Strategic Expansion in North America

Altek Electronics' acquisition enhances Cyient DLM's portfolio with Fortune 500 clients, boosting strategic engagements in the medical, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff