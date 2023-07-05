The minister also said that there are industries which have already started working to set up 3.5 MT capacity for green hydrogen production

Union Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said green hydrogen is going to be the future fuel in India, while urging investors to invest in the country to manufacture the clean energy source. The minister made this remark at the first International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023, according to a PTI report.

"Green hydrogen is the future fuel in India. Also, green hydrogen in India is going to be the cheapest compared to other countries because we have low-cost renewable energy available in our country. It is way cheaper to set up a renewable energy plant compared to other countries and our cost of RE power is also one of the cheapest," said the minister.

He also added that "We will help you in developing green hydrogen projects. We will also help you with demand as well. Come and partner with us. The investors can partner for development of electrolysers, mechanism for transportation of green hydrogen, usage of green hydrogen in manufacturing for green steel and cement etc."

According to the minister, there are industries which have already started working to set up 3.5 MT capacity for green hydrogen production. At present, they are engaged with various states for acquisition of land, adding that "that's the pace at which India is growing."

In January 2023, the Centre approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of INR 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing green hydrogen.