GreenCell Mobility Secures INR 3,000 Crore Debt Funding The allocated INR 3,000 crore will be dedicated to fund the acquisition of 3,000 e-buses and supporting alternative fuel technology buses projects, battery energy storage initiatives, and establishing a robust charging infrastructure network

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Electric mobility company GreenCell Mobility, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public-sector enterprise. The recently signed MOU solidifies a substantial financial commitment of INR 3,000 crore from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited towards bolstering GreenCell Mobility's mission to revolutionize sustainable transportation in India.

According to an official statement, the allocated INR 3,000 crore will be dedicated to fund the acquisition of 3,000 e-buses and supporting alternative fuel technology buses projects, battery energy storage initiatives, and establishing a robust charging infrastructure network.

"The MOU signifies a momentous achievement in our quest to provide India with sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. With REC Limited's financial backing, our vision of revolutionizing urban mobility, minimizing carbon emissions, and improving the well-being of our communities comes one step closer to reality. We pledge to conscientiously and efficiently employ these funds to build a greener, cleaner, and more interconnected future," said Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO, GreenCell Mobility.

As part of the agreement, GreenCell Mobility along with its subsidiaries, or ventures that work in the business of electric mass mobility as a service, will be eligible to avail financial assistance from REC for their related activities during the next five years, up to March 2028. Also, the MOU shall remain effective not only for the ongoing projects involving electric buses, alternative fuel technology buses, battery energy storage, and charging infrastructure networks but also for any future projects undertaken by GreenCell Mobility, the statement added.

REC Limited, is known for providing financial assistance for new Power Generating Stations based on conventional and renewable energy sources, as well as new technology projects such as Battery Energy storage systems, e-buses including hydrogen buses, e-vehicles, green hydrogen/ammonia, hydrogen fuel cells storage, and more.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends Electric Mobility

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Yes, the Rich Are Different — Here Are 5 Customer Service Secrets I Learned While Working With Wealthy Clients

If you want to win — and keep — wealthy clients (aka, HNWIs), exceptional customer service training is the golden ticket that will bring you success.

By Micah Solomon
Science & Technology

5 Free AI Tools That Can Take Your Content to the Next Level

Want to use more than just GPT? Here's what I use to ramp up my marketing, content and advertising production.

By Amine Rahal
News and Trends

Revolutionizing The Insurance Industry: Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-Founder, Turtlemint

Turtlemint embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with a mission to revolutionize the insurance industry in India in 2015.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Entrepreneurs

Shashank Kumar: The Agri Revolutionary

Contrary to popular belief, coming from small town has proved to be advantageous for Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) agritech platform. However, he feels challenges to grow the business has changed over the years.

By Priya Kapoor
Career

How to Choose a Career That's Perfect for You

Are you ready to find your dream job? With the competitive job market, you'll need to shine above the rest to land that position. Here's how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Unlocking the Potential: Why Metaverse Gaming and Gamefi Should Be on Investors Radar

The metaverse provides a new economic moat in the gaming arena and hence, looks lucrative to VCs. With lesser phone asset space being utilized, gamers can meet new users in the metaverse and create a parallel existence.

By Priya Kapoor